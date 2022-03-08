Entertainment
Log Cabin Inn ready for renovation with new owners, summer opening
TWP of GENOA. A trio of local restaurateurs plan to revamp and reopen a longstanding restaurant and tavern near Lake Chemung.
Business partners Chris Stone, Holly Fletcher and Winfred Dahm recently purchased the Log Cabin Inn, at 5393 E. Grand River Ave., and began interior renovations.
“The look is going to be totally revamped inside,” said Fletcher. .”
The new owner’s store will open the restaurant by summer for visitors to the Chemung Lake area. They plan to employ around 50 people.
The plan is to open for lunch, dinner, and late-night crowds until midnight on weekdays, and 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and they might try serving breakfast on weekends.
The three said they’ve been eyeing the Log Cabin Inn since longtime brothers and owners Nick and Harry Kovanis put it up for sale in 2017, before it closed in 2018. The brothers, who operated the business for about 50 years old, have both since died. . The new owners bought it from members of the Kovani family.
The new venture is the trio’s third restaurant in Livingston County in recent years. They took over ownership of the popular downtown pub Howell tavern2FOG from co-founder Joe Parker in 2020. They also purchased the former Wrangler’s Saloon property in Howell Township, where they plan to build a future two-bedroom honky tonk. floors.
The new owners are planning changes, but will keep some things similar to when the tavern was Nick’s Log Cabin Inn, named after Nick Kovanis.
The new owners plan to change to Winnie’s Log Cabin Inn, named after Winfred Dahm.
“As for the food, we’re going to keep the same thing. They already had a big pizza oven, and we’ll do doburgers, steaks, fish,” she said.
CONTINUED:Homebuilder continues development of 579 units to create new ‘hub’ in Green Oak Township
CONTINUED:New public restrooms will be built in downtown Howell; the facilities could be ready for the summer
They also plan to retain the iconic neon sign with a martini glass that thousands of motorists on Grand River Avenue between Howell and Brighton pass each day.
Stone said he received comments from residents on social media to keep the nostalgia sign alive.
“You always want to meet the needs of the neighborhood,” he said.
Bring live music to the neighborhood
“Bands are already reaching out and leaving, because there’s not a lot of live music here,” Fletcher said.
The renovations included a newsstage in one corner of the tavern. They plan to perform smaller acts at least a few times a week.
Stone has experience booking musicians. He and Dahm also own the New Hudson Inn in New Hudson, which hosts live music and open-mic nights.
“I think good music brings people together. I think local one, two, three man bands. There are a lot of good bands here,” Stone said.
He said he expects to attract interest from a variety of bands, including classic rock and country bands.
“Really rubbish. These young kids are doing some really good things too,” he said.
Long story
The Kovanis brothers immigrated from Greece to Michigan in the 1950s and landed in Howell in 1968, the year they purchased the Log Cabin Inn.
The original log building, which was over 100 years old, burned down in the late 1990s. The Kovanis brothers rebuilt the more modern version several years later.
Stonesaid’s renovations will make it look more like “old ‘Up North’ log cabin bars” with log-lined windows and walls clad in reclaimed wood planks from a southern family’s old mill from Lyon.
The building will also feature wooden tables, a longer bar, updated paint and flooring, and 16 televisions.
“We’re probably going to have a wraparound porch that goes all the way around,” Fletcher said.
Honky tonk in the making
The restaurant trio also purchased the former Wrangler’s Saloon, at 4020 W. Grand River Ave., in 2020, the year it closed.
Fletcher said they don’t know exactly when they will demolish the old saloon and start building a new honky tonk restaurant, bar and live music venue, which will also include a dance floor and ice cream parlour.
“It will be a two-story honkey tonk with a mezzanine dining area overlooking a stage and a rooftop bar where people can admire the airport.”
She said they came up with the idea of calling it Stoney’s on the River, after Stone’s nickname, but some local residents would like it to stay “Wrangler’s”.
Contact Livingston Daily reporter Jennifer Timar at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @jennifer_timar.
