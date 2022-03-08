India Legends vs Bollywood Kings Match Prediction, Playing11, Pitch Report & Where to Watch UAE Friendship Cup Game 3





Both teams have just suffered a loss each.

The third game of The UAE Friendship Cup 2022 will see Bollywood stars take on former Indian cricketers. This match promises to be a cracker with lots of entertainment expected. Both teams have just suffered a loss each. While the India Legends lost their match against the World Legends XI, the Bollywood Kings had gone down against Pakistan Legends. Therefore, a win for either could kickstart their tournament and bolster their chances of moving forward. For the Bollywood Kings, Mudasir Bhat was the silver liner in their final game after scoring an impressive half century. However, they would like much more input from their higher order. India Legends had Imtiaz Ahmed as their star performer, collecting 2-20 in their opener. Match Details Meet: India Legends vs Bollywood Kings – Match 3 UAE Friendship Cup 2022 Location: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates Date and hour : March 6 at 6:30 p.m. IST Live broadcast : CricTrackers YouTube Channel and Facebook Presentation report: Sharjah has a surface that is perfect for landing shots. It’s tough and the ball hits the bat well. Hitters can find value for their shots given the short boundary sizes. However, there is often help for the crimpers with the new ball moving a bit forward. The captain winning the toss is likely to play first. Likely playing XI for India Legends vs Bollywood Kings Legends of India: Mohammad Asaduddin, Nayan Mongia, Saba Karim, Ajay Sharma, Mohammad Azharuddin (c), Rajesh Chauhan, Jai Prakash Yadav, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Vikram Singh, Amit Bhandari, Narendra Hirwani. Bollywood Kings Apoorva Lakhia, Saqib Saleem, Raja Bherwani, Aftab Shivdasani, Sohail Khan, Salil Ankola (c), Abhishek Kapur, Mudasir Bhat, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Sunny Singh, Sidhant Mule. Likely top performers Probably the best hitter of the game Mohammad Azharouddin Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin failed to impress in his last game against the World Legends XI. However, given the standards he set for himself back in the faith days, it can be expected that Azharuddin won’t take too long to regain his form. Since the opposition have a weaker bowling unit, the stylish hitter should figure out his chances of scoring big runs for his team. The outfield in Sharjah is fast so should help the star cricketer with his exquisite timing. Probably the best bowler in the game Amit Bhandari Former Indian cricketer, Amit Bhandari has some much needed playing time behind him after starring in the recently concluded Legends League Cricket 2022 in Oman. Thus, he should help Bhandari in his India Legends exit. The average right-arm bowler looked in good contact in his last game and should be able to get some help with the white ball. His team are hoping for a good show from the bowler with him likely to pick up a few wickets in this game. Prediction of today’s game: India Legends match winner Disclaimer: This prediction is based on the author’s understanding, analysis and instinct. While making your prediction, consider the mentioned points and make your own decision

