Hy-Vee and IndyCar aim for an unforgettable experience in Iowa





Iowa Speedway was absent from the IndyCar schedule last year as a sponsor was sought to replace Iowa Corn, which sponsored the event through 2019 inclusive. IndyCar then funded the double-header held there in 2020, but series owner Roger Penske made it clear this was not a situation that would continue indefinitely, so the event was axed l ‘last year. However, Hy-Vee Inc., an Iowa-based supermarket chain with 285 stores in eight Midwestern states, has moved from being major automotive sponsor to Jack Harvey’s No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda to support the series. 2022 only double header. The aim of the 0.894 mile oval is to create a festival atmosphere more traditionally associated with successful street courses. Last month, it was announced that the Saturday race, the Hy-Vee Deals.com 250, will be presented by DoorDash, while the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 on Sunday will be presented by Google. Today, Hy-Vee and IndyCar revealed the music stars who will be performing at the July 22-24 event. Three-time Grammy-winning country music superstar Tim McGraw will perform before the start of Saturday’s race while following the Florida Georgia Line race will take the stage. Three-time Grammy winner and multi-platinum artist Gwen Stefani will perform before Sunday’s race, while afterward there will be a performance by Stefanis, her nine-time Grammy-nominated husband Blake Shelton. Pre- and post-race concerts are included with Saturday and Sunday Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend tickets, as each artist will perform on the track in front of the main grandstands at Iowa Speedways . The two pre-race concerts will last 50 minutes, while the post-race concerts will last 90 minutes. We want this event to be one of the most talked about events of the year by providing race fans with an unforgettable experience, said Randy Edeker, President and CEO of Hy-Vees. We are thrilled to work with our sponsors to bring this caliber of musical entertainment to Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway. Iowa will be the place to be this summer with these music concerts coupled with nationally televised IndyCar races and a festival atmosphere that is sure to please. Added Bud Denker, President of Penske Corporation: What an incredible musical lineup for fans during the Hy-Vee IndyCar race weekend. With some of the biggest names and top performers in music, combined with some great racing on the fastest short track on the planet, the weekend is going to deliver an experience unlike anything we’ve ever seen in IndyCar. Thanks to the continued support of our partners at Hy-Vee, fans in Iowa will be part of something special during Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend.

