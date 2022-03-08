BLACKPINK will be back “soon” | Entertainment

Entertainment
BLACKPINK is preparing to make a comeback “soon”.
K-Pop girl group member Jennie has hinted that the hitmakers of “Sour Candy” will be back soon with new music.
Recently appearing on YouTube channel’s The Game Caterers game series alongside other popular K-Pop artists, the 26-year-old singer teased: BLACKPINK will also be making a comeback soon. I don’t know if I have the right to say this, but since I’m the only one [BLACKPINK member] here, I’m just going to say it.
Please look forward to it. Thanks very much.
The group – completed by Jisoo, 26, Lisa, 24, and Rose, 25 – have not released new music since their 2020 debut studio album ‘The Album’.
However, Jeon Somi accidentally leaked what appears to be the group’s new track while on Instagram Live last week.
The 20-year-old rapper was looking for a free recording studio at YG Entertainment HQ, when she came across a room where the song was playing.
Jeon immediately ran out of the room.
Several BLACKPINK fans believe they heard Jennie’s vocals on the track, but there has been no word from the band at the time of writing.
Their acclaimed album included the collaborations “Bet You Wanna” with Cardi B and “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez.
BLACKPINK has also released the Netflix documentary, “Light Up the Sky”, which documents their journey to global stardom.
The film traces the early stages of their career, up to their performance at Coachella in 2019.
In a statement, BLACKPINK – who formed in Seoul in 2016 – said at the time, “We look forward to sharing our personal stories with Blinks all over the world via Netflix!
“We hope this film brings joy and light to viewers, and that they enjoy seeing our journey together on screen over the past four years.”
