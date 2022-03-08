Gwen Stefani to perform at the IndyCar Salute to Farmers 300 race in Iowa





IndyCar returns to central Iowa this summer, with a hit roster of country and pop music stars saving entertainment for the race. The Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 was announced last year and takes place at Iowa Motor Speedway in Newton on July 23-24. Country star Tim McGraw and country duo Florida Georgia Line perform on the Saturday before the race, followed by pop star GwenStefani before Sunday’s race and her husband, the country music star and “The Voice” trainer “, Blake Shelton, after the race. Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker invited British IndyCar driver Jack Harvey, who raced the No. 45 Honda Hy-Vee, to an event on Saturday to help announce the big-name entertainment coming to the Hy-Vee sponsored IndyCar race this summer. Harvey, joined by Penske Corp. Chairman Bud Denker, helped announce that this summer’s IowaIndyCar Central Race will be accompanied by a concert series featuring four of music’s biggest names. Continued:NTT INDYCAR SERIES partners with Hy-Vee to host two races at Iowa Speedway in 2022 McGraw, known for songs such as “I Like It, I Love It,” “Don’t Take the Girl,” and “Live Like You Were Dying,” is on his 2022 McGraw Tour. Country music duo Florida Georgia Line of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley perform songs such as “Life Rolls On” and “Here’s to the Good Times.” Stefani debuted in the band No Doubt and went on to pursue a solo career. She sings “Hollaback Girl”, “Don’t Speak” and “Rich Girl”. Shelton already appeared last year at the Iowa State Fair, when Stefani made a surprise appearance on stage. He is known for songs such as “Come Back as a Country Boy” and “God’s Country”. I think on behalf of the drivers, I just want to say ‘thank you,’” Harvey said when announcing a showpiece event on Saturday night. The pre-race concerts are expected to last 50 minutes, with the post-race performance expected to last 90 minutes. Tickets for the day at the races will also allow participants to access the two concerts reserved for that same day. Tickets for the start of the race are $50 and can be purchased throughhyveeindycarweekend.com. “We didn’t have a race last year at Iowa Speedway, it’s one of the best racetracks we have for competition in the whole country and we had to bring a race back to Iowa” , Denker said. Isaac Hamlet covers arts, entertainment and culture at the Des Moines Register. Join it at [email protected]or 319-600-2124, or follow him on Twitter @IsaacHamlet.

