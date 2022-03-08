Entertainment
In The Beauty of Twilight, Bruni’s vision loss is also a wake-up call
Frank Bruni has been one of our most prominent journalists for decades, especially for the New York Times. His fourth book is a memoir in which he recounts a stroke that caused him to lose sight in one eye. The beauty of twilight, however, is much more than the loss of sight. It is a contemplation and evaluation of Bruni’s life so far: have I been grateful enough?, he asks himself, and how can I begin to live with more intentionality, more humility, more connection?
What he discovered in addressing his condition was that the vulnerability he felt allowed him to be more open to others in a way that he had never been before, and that is around the theme of vulnerability that Bruni sat down with Oprah for a live stream The class The life you want on oprahdaily.com on February 22 this year. He and Oprah chatted, and they also interacted with an audience of Oprah Daily insiders who spoke about their vulnerabilities and fears. You can link to this class here. In the meantime, here is an excerpt from The beauty of twilight. – Leigh Haber, Director of Books at Oprah Daily
EXTRACT
Nora Ephron, who was a friend of mine for the last decade of her life, had a trademark saying Everything Is Copy, which one of her two sons even used as the title of his posthumous documentary about her. Copy is an old-fashioned newspaper term for material, and Noras’ saying was often treated as an archived defense of writers sharing too much detail about their lives and those of their acquaintances. It was a warning: Abandon all intimacy, you who enter here. But it had an additional, less flippant meaning. Nora was just saying that if you were into the words business and something fun or interesting or maybe even profound happened to you, you used it. You turned it into a copy. It was your job. It might even have been your calling.
More than
Well, in October 2017, something interesting happened to me, and even though it barely rose to the level of the traumas and hardships that so many other people face, it made me tremble. , challenged me and forced me to see in a new way. It was physically true. It was even truer philosophically.
Interesting, isn’t it, how flexible and ubiquitous the verb see and its variants are, how easily and constantly these variants switch from reference to visual processing of objects to mental processing of reality? Seeing is not just looking at the terrain and the people around you. It’s to understand what this land and these people mean. It is to recognize something that demands recognition, to have an epiphany that has eluded you until this eureka moment of insight, a word with a telling second syllable.
Can’t you see? we ask the ignorant. You have seen the light, we tell the newly informed. Look, we say at the beginning of a command someone recognizes and understands our point of view, a springy phrase that can refer to a spatial or spiritual perspective. And insight keeps etymological and linguistic company with foresight and hindsight, our finest intellectual observations framed in optical and ocular terms. Of course, there’s a similar double duty performed by I hear you and I feel you or I feel your pain, but these sentences aren’t quite as in-depth. Your ignorance of a situation may express itself in terms of deafness, but it more often expresses itself in being blind. There are blind spots but not blind spots. And someone who is sensitive to events in a deep and special way has a vision, while someone driven by the greatest of plans has a vision.
This is consistent with our literary and pictorial fixation on the eyes, projected as nothing less than mirrors of the soul. Blindness seems to have an almost irresistible appeal as a literary trope, writes blind writer, performer and educator M. Leona Godin in There Plant Eyes: A Personal and Cultural History of Blindness. His book, published in 2021, more than backs up that claim, producing a compendium of blindness as parable, metaphor or conceit befitting plot in the Bible, in Homer, in short stories, even in the multi-part epic by George RR Martins. A song of ice and fire, who became HBO’s juggernaut game of thrones. The blind seer in particular is so fundamental that it’s become a cliché: you’ll be hard-pressed to read a science fiction or fantasy book that doesn’t include a blind character, Godin noted.
The eyes are a place of power, but even more of vulnerability. From Oedipus in Sophocles’ immortal tragedy to the Duke of Gloucester in Shakespeares King Lear and countless victims in serial killer novels and movies, losing eyes is the worst degradation, the ultimate horror. Not using them in the first place is the ultimate danger. No random act of narrative fantasy explains Audrey Hepburn’s blindness in 1967 thriller Wait until nightfall or Uma Thurmans in Jennifer 8 a quarter of a century later. Their disability in particular, this the disability identifies them with ruthless predators or restless audiences as ready prey, theoretically much easier to trick and dominate than people who can spot the killer closing in on them. In a game of trust, whether staged in a science setting or a fraternity house or two consenting adults, it’s not the ears that are plugged. It’s the eyes.
And for many people who have not experienced blindness or who have had to seriously consider it, it is unthinkable, unbearable, the equivalent of a cosmic hand tearing the hold of the universe. I wasn’t quite in that category, but I did indeed understand the idea that my vision was in danger in a much different way, I believe, than I would have recorded similar information about my ability to hear, touch, taste or smell. In our minds, in our bones, in our viscera, sight is the unequaled monarch of the senses. Of course, I was shaking.
But, as I said, I did more than that. I regrouped. I asked questions I hadn’t asked before, navigating emotional straits different from those I had encountered before, reassessing my friends and acquaintances, and reaching out to strangers who had lost their sight, who had faces the possibility of losing sight or who had encountered some other disability or disease long before old age, that is, when the affliction is expected. Ahead of schedule, these people took a crash course in limits, uncertainty, and compromise, and now I was enrolled in it.
Frank Bruni has been a prominent journalist for more than three decades, including more than 25 years at The New York Times, the last 10 of them as a nationally known opinion columnist who appeared frequently as a television commentator. He was also a White House correspondent for the Times, its bureau chief in Rome and, for five years, its chief food critic. He is the author of three New York Times bestsellers. In July 2021, he became a full professor at Duke University, teaching media-focused courses in the school of public policy. He continues to write his popular weekly newsletter for the Times and producing occasional essays as one of the newspapers’ official opinion editors.
