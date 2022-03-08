Boney Kapoor calls Southern films ‘healthy thali’, says Bollywood is like McDonalds where you only get what you order’ | Bollywood





Filmmaker and producer Boney Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of his Tamil film Valimai which has already entered the 200 crore club. Ajith Kumar’s star was released on February 24, 2022. In a new interview, Boney talked about the differences between Bollywood and South Indian film industry. (Read also: Boney Kapoor reveals Jeetendra, Shashi Kapoor visited the sets of Mr India to witness the madness of the crew, but he was left impressed) Boney’s next Tamil project which also stars Ajith in the lead role is set to launch from March 9. This will be Boney’s third collaboration with Ajith after Valimai and Nerkonda Paarvai. In an interview with Firstpost, Boney compared Bollywood to the South Indian film industry. He said: Today some of the filmmakers in Mumbai serve McDonalds, KFC, pizza where you only get what you order, while the South offers you thali with roti, dal-chawal, sabzi , chicken. It’s a mixture of everything. That’s what the public wants, a bit of everything, and it all has to happen. The world created by South Indian creators is something accepted and appreciated by most.” He further revealed how producers make more money from South Indian films. He said: During a particular sequence in Wanted, where Salman (Khan) hits 16 people, I went to see Prabhu Deva and action director Vijayan, and asked them how he was fighting with so many people and he had no sweat on his face, he didn’t hurt himself. They tell me that our heroes don’t get hurt, our heroes don’t sweat, and therefore they are heroes. The Southern industry believes in heroes, and also in terms of content, they have been richer. In Mumbai, we only have two or three successful producers, but they haven’t made even a fraction of the money that the producers in the South have made.” Read also: Boney Kapoor on set amid the pandemic: It’s good to know what’s going on on the other side of the camera Boney is also set to make his acting debut with Luv Ranjan’s film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. In the film, Boney will play the role of Ranbir’s father.

