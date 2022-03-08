Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham song in Bridgerton





The list of songs which will be heard in the second season of Netflix show Bridgerton is here and one of the melodies from Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is one of them. A report by India’s Hindustan Times news agency said a cover version of the title track was among them. The cover version, composed by Kris Bowers, is on the list. The other songs on the list are covers of Stay Away from Nirvana, Material Girl by Madonna, Diamonds by Rihanna, Dancing on my own by Robyn, Alanis Morissette’s You Oughta Know, Sign of the times by Harry Styles, How Deep is your love by Calvin Harris and Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus. Showrunner Chris Van Dusen, in an interview with a foreign news agency, said the songs are powerful and for specific reasons. Read more: ‘Bridgerton’ is officially renewed until season 4 on Netflix “I chose all of these songs for very specific reasons,” he said in the report. “Each is incredibly powerful and deeply emotional in their own way. I always try many different songs for any scene before landing on the perfect one to use. He added, “This season, I couldn’t be happier with our music playlist.” Justin Kamps, the show’s music supervisor, expressed optimism that the cover version would get good reviews. The show’s music supervisor said he was “excited for everyone to hear these songs” because although they are “huge songs that everyone knows”, an instrumental version “breathes new life and brings them to a new audience”. A new season is upon us! #25march #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/49jwgEMjrR shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) March 2, 2022 It is pertinent to mention that the first season had cover versions of Girls Like You by Maroon 5 with In My Blood by Shawn Mendes, Wildest Dreams by Taylor Swift’s Wildest Dreams and others. The show’s first season tells the story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page), the second season is set to follow the heart-pounding love story of Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma starring by Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley. comments

