Shefali Shah finds Bollywood’s obsession with stars very boring: ‘What happens to talent?





Shefali Shah has his plate full as an artist. The actress, who made her debut as a filmmaker and became an entrepreneur in 2021, has some incredible projects up her sleeve, including Alia BhatDarlings and Doctor G. of Ayushmannn Khurrana. In conversation with Kusha Kapila, Prajakta Koli, Neelam Kothari Soni, Masaba Gupta, Mrunal Thakur and Swastika Mukherjee for Film Companion, however, Shefali emphasized the need for people in the industry to “recognize their words”.

“I am thinking of the ability of people, especially in the cinema, to keep their word. They’ll say you’re very good but that doesn’t translate to nothing. So don’t just tell me I’m fine,” she said, recounting a conversation loop she feels stuck in. Shefali staged the conversation and said people came to tell her they wanted to work with her. “Then nothing happens. Then they’ll see you at the next party and say the exact same thing. It’s really boring,” she continued. Another thing that she says hasn’t changed about Bollywood is her obsession with stars. “Star preference is very boring now because I think we’ve finally woken up and realized that it’s enough to be an actor. I’m glad OTT broke that for us, for me, but when even, there is this thing of ‘Mais star hona chahiye na.’ So what happens to the talent? I’m talking about everyone. You just repeat the same people over and over. Give credit where it’s due. I wish that would change. I don’t see any credit yet. such a drastic change in cinema,” she said. Shefali, who directed and also starred in two short films – Happy Birthday Mummyji and Someday, spoke about his ambition to direct a feature film one day. She said she would “definitely want to direct” and called it a very “addictive” process. However, she concluded that her husband and filmmaker Vipul Shah wanted her to enjoy the new phase as an actor. “I enjoyed every moment of the making. But I also know the kind of preparation I put into it. As with a 14-minute short film, I spent almost three months preparing. So when I get to make a movie, I know it will take a lot longer. And right now, Vipul is saying, “You’re about to become an actor. Enjoy it. Don’t take off.” Earlier this month, Shefali announced her next project, Jalsa. The film stars her with Vidya Balan.

