Sacai’s Chitose Abe drew attention to couture tropes for her Paris catwalk return – WWD





After staging online shows at iconic Tokyo locations, real or replicated, Chitose Abe was finally back in Paris this season to unveil her fall collection for Sacai with a physical show. And speaking of grandiose decor, the reception halls of the Hôtel de Ville de Paris are not too shabby. With its golden arches and crystal chandeliers, the space set the tone for a collection that drew inspiration from haute couture tropes, with sculptural silhouettes that highlighted the bust and hips. Abe is known for her deft hybrid constructions mixing workwear staples like bomber jackets and parkas. Who knew that outerwear could also be designed to be attractive? An example: a zip-up coat in sculptural red satin with a buckled bra top on the bust, or a long empire-waist waistcoat in orange shearling. Exaggerated volumes evoked historical costume. A trench coat came with a choppy back, while oversized puffer jackets had an extra layer that created the illusion of an under-the-shoulder pouf dress. Men’s suits have been stripped down and reworked, with jackets sawed in half and belted over crisp white cotton shirts, and trousers reshaped into strapless tops. A nod to the surrealist movement that is increasingly taking hold on the Parisian catwalks, a trench coat appeared wrapped in a fur blanket. Abe also offered plenty of sporty options, from chunky ribbed cardigans and fisherman sweaters with lingerie-inspired accents, to cropped shearling jackets worn with pants that opened up to form a flowing skirt. A boyish-style silver sequin dress slung over wide-leg pants combined the best of both worlds and felt in tune with the Cartier collaboration that was unveiled on the catwalk. The designer said she wanted to celebrate “love, loyalty and friendship – values ​​that have always been at the heart of Sacai and are more important than ever in our world”. Despite the pandemic, her love affair with Paris continues unabated. Clearly, it’s a marriage that works.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/runway/fall-2022/paris/sacai/review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos