Nepotism, negativity, no-shows – So much has been said and heard Gangubai Kathiawadi before its release. Today, if Gangubai Kathiawadi works well, it is for two reasons, the content of Sanjay LeeLa Bhansali and the performance of Alia Bhatt. Add to that the belief shown by Jayantilal Gada that distributing the film is an effective medium across the country despite the occupation restrictions and night curfew, and the stage was set for it to happen.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 9 Box Office Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansalis' film collects Rs. 8.20 cr on second Saturday; total collections amount to Rs. 82.14 cr

None of this would have worked if the audience hadn’t made the film. However, they did, and all the other factors related to production, distribution, and release paid off.

No wonder the film remains the top choice of audiences across the country, with Rs. 8.20 crores more to come on Saturday. As a result, the overall collections now amount to Rs. 82.14 crore and a great Sunday is still around the corner. Once it reaches Rs. 90 crores, it should only be a matter of time before the century rolls around.

This one is a winner for Bollywood.

Note: All collections according to production and distribution sources.

