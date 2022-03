Yami Gautam’s response once again confirms that Bollywood is biased towards foreigners

Be it OTT or theaters, the current trend shows that Bollywood divas are doing extremely well when it comes to playing versatile roles and entertaining audiences. Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan released last month on the OTT received an overwhelming response and much appreciation while Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi opened to huge numbers in theaters last week. Madhuri Dixit also made her OTT debut last week with The Fame Game and once again proved that she continues to be the reigning queen of Bollywood. Another Bollywood actress, Yami Gautam, whose OTT drama One Thursday was released in mid-February, did a terrific job in the lead role. However, his work and the thriller did not receive the kind of attention, hype and appreciation that the other three projects of Deepika, Alia and Madhuri received. Just a correction.

Four heroines!@aliaa08 she is amazing as #GangubaiKathiawadi@deepikapadukone nailed like Alisha in #Gehraiyaan@MadhuriDixit was amazing in #TheFameGame

And @yamigautam

She was also fantastic in #Thursday

Females clearly dominate the roost. https://t.co/f8Otqojhi8 — nayandeep rakshit (@nayandipRakshit) March 6, 2022 Yami did a terrific job in One Thursday and none other than Kangana Ranaut praised Yami for his acting in the thriller thriller. As usual, even the major tabloids and magazines in the entertainment field focus solely on the A-listers and their project, while others with no sponsor or connection are barely noticed. The same thing seems to have happened time and time again with Yami. Earlier it was reported that Karan Johar wanted Hrithik Roshan on his talk show Koffee With Karan. At that time, Duggu was working with Yami for Kareeb and wanted his co-star to accompany him on the show, but Karan refused to accept Yami’s presence on the show. And now, once again, the media seems to have been unfair to Yami for not giving the Uri: The Surgical Strike actress the credit she deserves. Thank you, Nayan 🙂 But my experience leads me to have no expectations at all from a certain section of the media. As a newcomer, I used to want this recognition, but you realize it’s so much more than that here. I am a scammer and will continue to scam, forever, with respect https://t.co/WlMSBOZv5L — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) March 6, 2022 When a fan pointed out that Yami Gautam should be included along with Deepika, Alia and Madhuri as the leading ladies who have succeeded in the past couple of weeks, the Badlapur actress was quick to reply that her experience had made her not expect nothing from a certain section of the media and that she has been a scammer and always will continue to be.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odishatv.in/news/entertainment/yami-gautam-s-reply-once-again-confirms-that-bollywood-is-biased-towards-outsiders-172202 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos