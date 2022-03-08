‘I didn’t do Bollywood movies because the offers weren’t exciting’-Entertainment News, Firstpost

In Conversation with Pooja Hegde on Fantasy Drama Radhe Shyam, Ready Made Southern Movies and Pan-Indian Scope, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan

Pooja Hegde made her foray into Telugu cinema with Oka Laila Kosam and mukundain 2014. The actress left a mark and got noticed for her performance, but soon after she turned to Bollywood when she landed a lead role in Ashutosh Gowarikers. Mohenjo Daro (2016) opposite Hrithik Roshan, what she then called a dream come true. The film took two years of her time and during that time she had to drop several Telugu films. But after Mohenjo DaroThe Hegde debacle completely changed his career plan accepting films in the south and turning down a lot of Hindi films. His strategy has definitely paid off as Hegde has delivered quite a few hits and blockbusters in the South over the past four to five years. Not only that, Hegde is a rare Telugu heroine who has worked with southern superstars like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Prabhas in a short time. I’ve done some good and bigger movies in the South, so I said no to a lot of Hindi movies. Luckily, people accepted me in Telugu cinema. My fans are very possessive of me, says the actress.

Hegde is now waiting for the release of Radhe Shyam, a romantic period drama, starring Prabhas. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, revolves around a fortune teller and a princess and how their romance blossoms. It’s a mature love story and I had to do a lot of research because it’s a period film. The script drew me in. When I finished listening to the story, I was like Wow. The girl has such a good role. In a commercial film, having the opportunity to play this girl who has so many shades and layers was very interesting. The film should be viewed as a fantasy drama. I am not seen in lehenga, we are not in the decor of the Indian period, we are rather in the decor of the European period which we are not used to. But I hope the emotions connect with the audience. Many times I got the right emotions, but I had to try in Hindi as well. Hindi and Telugu are different in their own way. They are two different movies. The words have energy and the energies are so different and you can never repeat the shot again. My performance in the two languages ​​is sometimes so different, she says.

Hegde today is a much bigger and more popular star in the South than in Bollywood and she accepts that it is a conscious gesture that she has been in very few Hindi films during her career as ten years. I didn’t do Bollywood movies because the offers weren’t very exciting. If someone had offered me Raazi I would have jumped on it. We’re doing good things here, but the South really thinks outside the box. There are movies that I turned down in the South because maybe it was too small a role for me, but some of those scripts were phenomenal. I wonder how they think about things like, for example, past life regression there. They know what their audience wants. Actors know what is expected of them and that’s their strength, she says.

Hegde continues, Mohenjo Daro was a great start in terms of paper; There is no doubt about that. Hrithik Roshan reunited with Ashutosh Gowariker after the success of their Jodha Akbar with UTV producing it. Nobody thought it wouldn’t work. But his failure pushed me to work harder. Fortunately, good things were written about me and people wanted to see me more. When you don’t come from a movie family or a movie background where someone pushes you, and when your first movie doesn’t do well, it kind of takes you back a little bit. If I had to change something today, I would sign a film before Mohenjo Daro released because I had received so many offers and was waiting, I was also contractually bound not to sign anything else. If today I went against that contract and signed something amazing Well I had to move on, I cried about it for a while. But I was getting really good films in the South, so I said no to a lot of Hindi films, says Hegde, whose last Bollywood release was Sajid Nadiadwalas Full House 4in 2019.

I did Housefull for the banner. It’s a film by Nadiadwala and I was opposite Akshay Kumar. I’m glad I did because it brought me something bigger – Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan and it’s a solo. So each step has taken me to where I am right now. But the South accepted me, loved me and gave me so much. More importantly, they gave me so much strength that I could say no to Hindi projects without having to think that… Oh, for two years I won’t be seen in Hindi movies. I felt it was good. Now the lines are fading day by day. People saw me in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (with Allu Arjun) and we talked about it everywhere. The Southern and Hindi film industries operate in different ways. In the South they love their stars, the fans are crazy and it gave me that pan-Indian reach. It was an interesting journey, she adds.

Hegde says language is never a barrier for her as she transitions from industry to industry, from Telugu to Hindi to Tamil. Now I can speak Telugu. I did my own dubbing. Give me a few more movies in Tamil and I’ll speak Tamil too. But more than switching to different languages, adding different nuances to the character is much more difficult. If I play a modern girl born in Hyderabad, I will react very differently to a modern girl born and raised in Mumbai. I have to understand the culture to act in it. When I make a film in Telugu, the girl’s reaction seems more exaggerated and these girls really do it, which I have to understand. I need to understand their behavior in addition to the language and memory test for my Telugu and Tamil lineages. It’s about how I say it rather than what I say. Going from character to character has been crazier, and of course when it comes to dates, it’s been a wild ride managing three to four movies at once, she says.

Now, with the boundaries blurred, and placement and segregation actors by virtue of the regions they belong to becoming things of the past, Hegde has a lot to enjoy. To a large extent,Baahubali helped this. Films in the South have done business of Rs 100 crore, 200 crore and it is mainly two states Andhra and Telangana that generate this kind of revenue. Due to this repeated culture, let’s rewatch this movie in theaters. Hindi movies, of course, someone even in London would watch, but South Indian movies made Rs 200 crore, so you can imagine the power of cinema there that people have now understood. I always had a huge respect for Southern films growing up. I remember watching Kamal Haasan starring Nayagan (1987) as a child. As Bong Joon-ho says, if you break that one-inch barrier of subtitles, you’ll find there’s so much great content out there, the actress says.

outraged Radhe ShyamHegde has four releases this year including Beast, a black comedy (with Vijay Thalapathy); big ticket social drama with multiple stars Acharya (with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal), Circus (Rohit Shetty directed, with Ranveer Singh) and Salman Khan’s comedy-drama Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which arrives in December. Beast is a wild ride. Vijay is one of the hardest working actors I have worked with. It’s his 64th film but he still comes early to set himself up, he’s there until he packs his bags and he’s not going to his vanity, he’s still out there. He really lets the other actors shine and makes them feel comfortable even though he’s a superstar. He is so safe. My character has good punchy scenes in Circus. Then I play a villager in Acharya. I’m playing various characters in my releases this year and I’m not just doing three songs and three scenes. And here Kabhi Eid… I will work on this character next. It’s a meaty role but how do I make it my own, how do I put some Pooja in this character. It’s a challenge. It’s a remake of a southern movie but they’ve changed it a lot, it’s becoming more of a love story now, the actress reveals.

Obviously Hegde is being choosy and opting for meaty roles because she says she needs to be excited to come on set, but there are some movies where my role might not be as big but I enjoyed it because we brought something special to the character, says the actress, who likes to add elements to her character for her personal pleasure. In Most eligible Bachelor (2021) I played a stand-up comedian, which was pretty tough because how do you hit the punchline right away when you’re shooting. I have observed and inspired many actors. I watched the show Marvelous Mrs. Maisel many times I’ve watched a few documentaries about comedians and how comedy has grown over time. I sat down with a couple of comedians and one guy taught me how to use the mic, which is like a tool, when do they approach the mic, when do they move away from it. You might not see it in the movie because it’s a fun college romance, but I did it to bring the character to life. That’s how I keep myself horny, she said as she finished.

Seema Sinha is a Mumbai-based mainstream entertainment journalist who has covered Bollywood and the TV industry for over two decades. Its forte is candid interviews, reporting and current affairs, investigative journalism and more. She believes in rejecting what is talkative, flippant, frivolous and fluffy.

