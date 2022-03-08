Naseeruddin Shah says he suffers from onomatomania, explains what it means | Bollywood

Naseeruddin Shah said in an interview that he suffered from a condition called onomatomania. In it, a person continues to fixate on a particular word or phrase. Naseer said it doesn’t let him rest even if he tries. Naseer is one of the most respected and beloved actors in the Hindi film industry and has worked in films such as Mohra, Sarfarosh, A Wednesday and more. (Also read: Fans love Naseeruddin Shah’s Einstein look as he poses with Pankaj Kapur, Ratna, Supriya, in ‘talent-filled setting’)

The actor was speaking to YouTube channel Chalchitra Talks when he opened up about his condition. I suffer from a condition called onomatomania. I am not joking. It is a medical condition. You can check it in the dictionary, he said.

Naseer even explained what the condition means. Onomatomania is a disease in which you keep repeating a word or a phrase, a sentence or a verse or a speech without any reason. Except you like to hear it. I do it all the time so I’m never quite at rest. Even when I sleep, I iron a passage that I like.

Naseer also talked about his wife, actor Ratna Pathak Shah and their various playlists. He said the two often recommended books to each other but rarely picked them up. He takes credit for introducing her to cricket and they both love the Tin Tin comic.

The couple recently attended the wedding of Ratna’s sister Supriya Pathak and her husband Pankaj Kapur’s daughter Sanah Kapur. They even posed for a photo with Supriya and Pankaj, which went viral on social media.

Naseer was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. He played the father of Deepika Padukone’s character in the film. He was also seen in the web series Kaun Banega Shikarwati, in which he plays an indebted king, who decides to trick his daughters into getting him out of trouble. The show also featured Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan and others.