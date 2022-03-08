Mumbai filmmakers serve KFC, south offers Thali





Bollywood is not spared the charm and success of Southern films and their actors, as dozens of Southern films are adapted into Hindi films. While a number of Tamil and Telugu film actors are featured in Bollywood films, Bollywood actors, producers and even directors are also turning their attention to the South Indian film industry. Speaking of movie producers who admire Tollywood, famed Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has now turned to Southern cinema to fund movies. His latest release Valimai starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role opened to a huge response at the box office collecting Rs 200 crores within 10 days of its worldwide release on February 24. Now, in a recent interview with Firstpost, Boney Kapoor was asked his opinion on Southern films creating box office records and surpassing Hindi films. The producer said that most of the films in the South are made for the Indian palette and hence their dubbed versions are also successful in the North. He went on to say that Southern movies have a mix of everything from family drama to action to comedy packed into one film. Comparing Bollywood to cinemas in the South, Boney made a very interesting comment and told Firstpost, “Today some of the filmmakers in Mumbai serve McDonald’s, KFC, pizza where you only get what you order, so that the South offers you thali with roti, dal-chawal, sabzi, chicken.” The 66-year-old filmmaker continued to say that audiences want a bit of everything in their films now and applauded Southern directors for getting it right. Boney Kapoor, who is the husband of late actor Sridevi and father of actors Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, has revealed that he decided to produce Southern films after the dubbed versions of films featuring Southern stars like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu were sold for Rs 15-20 to Rs 25 crore to satellite channels, adding that even Hindi movies do not fetch such a large amount. Speaking of Valimai, the mystery thriller marks the second collaboration between superstar Ajith, director H. Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor following the success of legal drama Nerkonda Paarvai in 2019. It was the Tamil remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink and Ajith Kumar tried out for the role played by Amitabh Bachchan in the original film. Even before the release of Valimai, Boney Kapoor has already announced his third collaboration with Ajith Kumar with the hashtag #AK61. Read all the latest Assembly news, breaking news and live updates here.

