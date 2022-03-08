The Osborne Brothers and Brittney Spencer perform a duet to close out the 57th ACM Awards





The Maryland-born trio of Osborne brothers and Brittney Spencer closed out the 2022 Academy of Country Music (ACM)Awards with a special collaborative arrangement of Nancy Sinatra’s 1966 classic “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’.” The moment marked the second year in a row John and TJ Osborne have both played during the ceremony and provided its final. The Osborne brothers also won the event, winning duo of the year in a category in which they were nominated alongside Brooks & Dunn, Dan + Shay and LOCASH. However, their excitement was more palpable about the closer sight. “Brittney [Spencer]’s from Maryland (Baltimore, to be exact, while the Osborne brothers are from Deale, Maryland), just like us,” John Osborne said at a press conference. “Our performance was fire,” added Spencer. I’ve never performed in a stadium in front of so many people,” Spencer said. “I wasn’t intimidated. Everyone was there to have a good time, and so was I.” The Osborne brothers also performed their 2021 single “Skeletons” at the ceremony. In 2021, the duo was nominated for Duo of the Year and Album of the Year for “Skeletons” as part of an album of the same name. Appropriately, the duo said rolling stone in 2019 that the track was “originally designed as [part of]an album to play in arenas and amphitheatres.” The Nancy Sinatra duet wasn’t the couple’s first performance alongside a female star performer at the ACM Awards. In 2019, the brothers performed their single “All My Favorite People” with Maren Morris. John Osborne’s 2019 take also reflects his feelings about the show’s 2022 finale. “There’s no pressure. It’s always fun to be up there with friends,” he said during rehearsals. “I look to my left, I see my brother, I look to my right, I see Maren – who I’ve known for a long time, and his band who I’ve known forever too. It’s always a good time.” WINNERS:ACM Awards 2022: A List of Winners

