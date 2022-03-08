Lynda Baron, actress of Open All Hours, dies at the age of 82 | Television





Actress Lynda Baron has died aged 82. Over a decades-long career, the Bafta-nominated star was best known for playing nurse Gladys Emmanuel in Open All Hours alongside Sir David Jason and Ronnie Barker. A statement to PA from her agent of nearly 30 years, Donna French, said: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved client Lynda Baron, we have lost a leader of our world . We send our deepest condolences to his daughter Sarah, his son Morgan and all his family. Baron reprized her role as Nurse Gladys in the sequel to the 2013 sitcom Still Open All Hours. One of her co-stars, Sally Lindsay, paid tribute: I loved Lynda Baron. She was funny and smart and a pleasure to work with, and she once gave me a pair of nice red shoes. It made me very sad. RIP Lynda darling x Lynda Baron as Nurse Gladys in Open All Hours, alongside David Jason and Ronnie Barker. Photography: PA Baron was also known for her regular role on the 1990s BBC children’s show Come Outside, which saw her and her dog Pippin go on adventures in a small, multicolored polka-dot plane. She appeared in the BBC soap opera EastEnders as Linda Clarke, Jane Beale’s mother, first appearing in 2006, then playing a regular role between 2008 and 2009 and reprising the role in 2016. She did appearances on shows such as Doctor Who, Last of the Summer. Wine and Dinnerladies, as well as the ITV drama Fat Friends, on a slimming club. In 2011, she was nominated for a Bafta for her role in BBC Fours The Road to Coronation Street, a one-off drama about the early days of the soap opera. She played Violet Carson, who portrayed Ena Sharples in the long-running series. Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley, who appeared as Barons’ daughter in Fat Friends, paid tribute via Twitter. GOD BLESS YOU LYNDA REST IN PEACE. You played my mother for four wonderful and memorable years in Fat Friends I learned so much from you but most importantly we ALWAYS laughed together your energy will live on FOREVER GOD BLESS YOU LYNDAREST IN PEACE you played my mother for four wonderful and memorable years in Fat Friends each and every day I learned so much from you but above all we ALWAYS laughed together your energy will live on FOREVER #rest in peace #Legend i love you xxx pic.twitter.com/PcAeeXSmBp — LISA RILEY (@Reallisariley) March 7, 2022 The Barons film credits included the 2020s sports film Dream Horse which starred Damian Lewis and Joanna Page, the 2006 Woody Allens romantic crime drama Scoop and the 2005s Color Me Kubrick. She also starred in the musical Follies in the West End and the stage version of In Celebration alongside Orlando Bloom. Actor Stuart Antony also shared a photo alongside Baron and added: Saddened to hear that wonderful friend Lynda Baron has sadly passed away. She was the nicest person and what a legend. Here we are with Su Pollard just before the RIP Lynda Baron lockdown. See this post on Instagram A post shared by Stuart Antony (@stu_actor_) “,”alt”:””,”index”:11,”isTracking”:true,”isMainMedia”:false,”source”:”Instagram”,”sourceDomain”:”instagram.com”}”> Allow Instagram content? This article includes content provided by instagram. We ask for your permission before uploading anything, as they may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click on ‘Allow and continue’. Gold TV, which airs regular reruns of Open All Hours, tweeted: We were all deeply saddened by the passing of Lynda Baron who was beloved as nurse Gladys Emmanuel on Open All Hours and Still Open All Hours. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/mar/07/open-all-hours-actor-lynda-baron-dies-aged-82 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos