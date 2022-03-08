A DYNAMIC EVENING WITH GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATED ACTOR MICHAEL EALY | Movie





PowerTalk presents:Creative Conversations Speaker Series in Charlotte, NC February 22, 2022 (Charlotte, NC) Join Golden Globe-nominated actor Michael Ealy for the PowerTalks lecture series,Creative Conversations.You have the chance to get closer to the award-winning actor atKnight’s Theaterin downtown CharlotteFriday 18th March. Ealy will fulfill one of his life’s goals by sharing some of the challenges he faced and how he overcame them. Expect open and honest dialogue as he talks about his journey from childhood to becoming one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors. You’ll discover things about Ealy that aren’t depicted on screen, things that illustrate the ups and downs of being a celebrity. He’ll also talk about ways to navigate the entertainment industry and give you a peek into his life away from Hollywood. It will share information with you that can be used in a wide range of lives and careers. Michael has been looking forward to an interactive conversation like this for some time and hopes that sharing his personal experiences will build a new mindset of greatness and inspiration.People believe that everything in life comes from one big break, says Ealy.The reality is that it even takes many years to get where I am, and that means hearing the word no a lot. The key? Don’t give up, and these are words to respect in all areas of your life. We’ll talk more about that when we meet. Experience Creative Conversations by PowerTalk the VIP lane. Packages include a pre-show meet and greet with Michael and a VIP goodie bag. VIP guests will also have the chance to immortalize the memory with a personal photo alongside the superstar. The opportunity to spend an evening with Michael Ealy is brought to you byPowerTalkwhich was created in the spirit of its founder, Arthur G. Smith, right here in Charlotte a few years ago.I grew up in Charlotte, Smith said,so you can imagine how thrilled I am that my company has asked Michael to lead this powerful and important conversation. It will not only give you insight into the film industry, including what happens on and off camera, it will also give you the opportunity to get to know it. You will be happy to know what a great person he is. The aspiring community of Charlottes, rich in film and television talent, is a great place to hostPowerTalksCreative Conversationswith Michael Ealy. WHAT: PowerTalk presents:Creative Conversationswith Michael Eally WHEN: Friday March 18 at 7:30 p.m. OR: Knight’s Theater 430 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, North Carolina 28202 Click hereto buy tickets.

