MrBeast Teases “Giant” Anime Voice Actor For Upcoming Japanese-Language YouTube Dubbing Channel

YouTube star Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is creating an official Japanese dub channel for his English content – and he says a “giant” anime voice actor should play his part.

MrBeast is one of YouTube’s most prominent content creators, and it doesn’t look like his reign is ending anytime soon.

The 23-year-old North Carolina native has found the formula to go viral, break major viewership records on the platform and weigh in as the site’s most followed channel in 2021 on giant companies like T -Series.

On top of that, MrBeast has gone to great lengths to diversify its content, including creating products such as its MrBeast Burger fast food restaurant, Feastables candy bars, and non-English language dubs for its content.

MrBeast has already Spanish and Channels in Brazilian Portuguese which have racked up millions of subscribers and views, even featuring famous actors like Spider-Man’s Luis Daniel Ramírez.

During a March 7 episode of the Joe Rogan Podcast, MrBeast released another major teaser for his upcoming dubbed channels, saying that he plans to make a Japanese dubbed channel in the near future.

MrBeast Announces Japanese Dub Channel With Major Anime Actor

That’s not all; he also has a major anime voice actor set to play him, rekindling the ears of just about every anime fan in the vicinity.

“Japan is coming,” he revealed. “I can’t say who, but we found a giant voice actor from an anime to do my voiceovers, and every time we launch in Japan, I know they’re going to lose their minds.”

“Less than 10% of the world speaks English, so 90% of the world can’t even enjoy your content,” MrBeast added. “When I realized that, I was like wait a minute – 90% of the world can’t watch this stuff!”

(Subject begins to 14:40)

Although Donaldson hasn’t revealed who this actor might be, fans are already speculating who they might be, with theories ranging from Attack on Titan’s Yuki Kaiji to the legendary Mamoru Miyano.

As of now, there is no way to find out until the channel officially launches – another fact also unknown at the time of writing.