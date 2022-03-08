The Hobbit and The Lion King actor Pasha Lee, 33, killed during the invasion of Ukraine

A Ukrainian actor known for his work in The Hobbit and The Lion King was killed by a Russian shell a week after joining the army.

Ukrainian actor and TV host Pasha Lee, who quit his job and joined the army to defend his country against Russian invasion, was killed in a bombing.

The 33-year-old only joined the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces last week. He died during a Russian bombardment in Irpin, northwest of Kiev.

In a tragic final Instagram post on Saturday, Lee shared a photo of himself in his military uniform.

He wrote: “In the last 48 hours there is an opportunity to sit down and take a picture of how bombarded we are, and we smile because we will achieve this and everything will be UKRAINE, WE WORK!

In another of his latest Instagram posts, posted five days ago, he shared a photo of himself in his military uniform and called on Ukrainians to “join” him in the war.

It happened when four civilians, including a family of three, were killed in the same town as they tried to flee Russian shelling.

Lee has provided Ukrainian dubbing for Hollywood films, including The Hobbit and The Lion King.

His death was confirmed by Sergiy Tomilenko, president of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine.

Mr Tomilenko said he wanted to “express his sincere condolences to Pasha’s family and loved ones”.

Yulia Ostrovska, head of the UATV/DOM platform where Lee previously worked, described him as the “happiest and sunniest” of their TV presenters.

A former co-star Anastasiya Kasilova, who appeared with him in the 2021 TV drama Provincial – one of his latest projects – also paid tribute to the actor on Facebook.

“He is an actor, TV presenter, my colleague and a good acquaintance,” she wrote.

“Never Forgive!”

Mr. Tomilenko said: “Our words of support are the entire team of the DOM channel, which embodies a noble speaking mission for the disoccupation of Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Crimea.

“It’s true, because of Russia’s attack on the whole of Ukraine, the mission is correct.

“Now all the journalists are working to disoccupy the country. For the good of the world.

Lee is believed to have been born in Crimea, which used to be part of Ukraine but was later annexed by Russia in 2014.

He shot to fame in his home country with the 2016 action comedy selfie party as well as the 2017 sports action film The battle rules and Classmates meeting in 2019.

Lee was most famous as the host of the popular entertainment program day at home and dubbed films in Ukrainian, including The Lion King and The Hobbit.

He reportedly joined the Territorial Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the first day of the Russian invasion and was stationed in Irpin.

A total of 406 Ukrainian civilians, including 27 children, have died since the conflict began, the UN Human Rights Agency said.

He added that 801 injuries were also reported, although the true figure could be much higher.

Russia continued its bombardment of Kyiv suburbs over the weekend, including Irpin, where Lee was killed.

The city was cut off from electricity, water and heating for three days.

On Sunday, a mother and her two young children were among the Ukrainian civilians killed as they desperately tried to flee Russian shelling.

At least eight people were killed when missiles rained down on hundreds of terrified residents as they crossed a bridge to escape the bombardment.

Speaking after the attack in a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised to punish “all the bastards” who committed atrocities during the war.

Describing the family killed in Irpin, he said: “They were just trying to get out of town. To escape. The whole family. How many of these families died in Ukraine?

“We will not forgive. We won’t forget. We will punish all those who have committed atrocities in this war.

Addressing the Russian forces behind the attack, Mr Zelensky said: “There will be no quiet place on this Earth for you. Except for the grave.

Shocking footage of the strike that killed the family – believed to be an eight-year-old girl and her brother with their mother – has been recorded by journalists.

It is believed that a family friend was also killed in the attack.

A dozen soldiers were helping people carry bags over a bridge over the Irpin River when they were forced to scatter by incoming missiles.

A soldier was telling a reporter how heartbroken families tried to drag their dead children out of town when the missile slammed into the road just yards away.

Doctors rushed to attend to the family, but the mother and her two children were killed instantly.

Only the father and the family dog, barking in terror into a small carrier bag, survived.

Heartbreaking photos taken the next day show bodies draped under sheets with their precious suitcases by their side.

And other footage shows four bodies lying on the side of the road as two soldiers tend to them.

Ukraine has accused Russia of war crimes and filed a complaint with the United Nations International Criminal Court in The Hague.

This article originally appeared on The sun and is reproduced here with permission