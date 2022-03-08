Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee who joined the fight against the Russians is killed in action





A Ukrainian actor and TV host who last week joined the defense of his country against the Russian invasion has died. Pasha Lee, 33, was killed by shelling in the town of Irpin. He rose to fame as the comedy movie star of 2019 Classmates meeting and sports action movie 2017 The battle rules while he was also a presenter on the DOM channel in Ukraine. READ MORE: Ukraine-Russia LIVE updates as army ‘recaptures key town and kills two commanders’ and ceasefire announced to allow citizens to flee Pasha joined the Territorial Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces last week with the aim of defending his country from invading Russian troops, mirror reports. He shared images of himself in uniform on social media and in a tragic image posted on Saturday he told his followers “we are smiling because we will get through this”. The Instagram post translates to: “In the last 48 hours there is an opportunity to sit down and take a picture of how we are bombarded, and we smile because we will manage and everything will be UKRAINE US LET’S WORK!!!”





(Image: @pashaleeofficial/Instagram)

Another image was captioned: Unite! A Facebook post from Sergiy Tomilenko, president of the Ukrainian National Union of Journalists, confirmed the death of Lee – who had also worked as a dubbing artist on films including The Lion King, The Malibu Rescuers and Hobbit. And UATV/DOM platform manager Julia Ostrovsk said Pasha was the “happiest and sunniest” of the TV presenters working on the program. Tomilenko’s message continued to say: “The National Association of Journalists of Ukraine expresses its sincere condolences to Paul’s family and loved ones. “Our words of support are the entire team of the DOM channel, which embodies a noble word mission for the disoccupation of Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Crimea. True, due to Russia’s attack on any Ukraine, the mission is correct. “Now all journalists are working to disoccupy the country. For the good of the world…” Anastasiya Kasilova, one of Pasha’s co-stars in Provincial, the 2021 TV drama that was one of his latest projects, paid tribute to the actor on Facebook. “He’s an actor, TV presenter, my colleague and a good acquaintance “Never Forgive!” she wrote. Get more news, sports and current affairs straight to your inbox by subscribing to Manchester Evening News’ free newsletters here.

