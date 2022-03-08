Agents of SHIELD Daisy Actor Reveals Least Favorite Scene From The Movie





Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet responds to a fan’s social media post and reveals what is one of her “least favorite scenes to film”.

marvel’s Officers SHIELDStar Chloe Bennet reveals one of her least favorite scenes to film from the series.Agents of SHIELDbecame the first television series to be connected to the MCU when it premiered in 2013. The series was created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, and it resumed continuity with the MCU after agent Phil Coulson ( Clark Gregg) was killed by Loki inThe Avengersas he leads a new team of agents. The series ran for seven seasons on ABC untilAgents of SHIELDtwo-part series finale premiered in August 2020. Along with Gregg reprising his role as Coulson,Agents of SHIELDwith Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May, Iain De Caestecker as Leo Fitz and Elizabeth Henstridge as Jemma Simmons. Although viewership dropped afterAgents of SHIELDseason 1, the series has frequently received nominations and awards for its story, acting performances, and visual effects. Even now, with the MCU adding more TV series like the highly acclaimed Wanda Vision on Disney+,Agents of SHIELDremains popular among MCU fans. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Agents of SHIELD Beats the MCU to Its Phase 4 Multiverse Twists This week, Chloe Benet revealed one of his least favorite scenes to filmAgents of SHIELDin response to a fan’s tweet. Twitter user @audquake had shared a post praising Bennet’s acting with co-star De Caestecker during a particularly painful moment for Bennet’s character, Daisy, and the actress responded. with a short reply that said: “literally one of my least favorite movies to direct.”Check out Bennet’s response below: literally one of my least favorite scenes to film — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) March 4, 2022 The scene pictured in the original post takes place inAgents of SHIELDseason 5 episode 14, “The Devil’s Complex”. During the scene, Fitz’s evil alter-ego, The Doctor, violently removes an implant inhibiting Daisy’s earthquake-generating powers, so he can use it to seal a rift in the Fear Dimension. . The already intense scene becomes more devastating when it is revealed that “The Doctor” was not actually Fitz’s evil doppelganger, but rather Fitz himself. Because the connecting line of the seven seasons ofAgents ofSHIELDwas the emotional bond Coulson’s team built, seeing that betrayal in season 5 was hard to watch. Due to its emotional intensity, perhaps that’s why Bennet would have found the scene difficult to film.

Agents of SHIELDwill move to Disney+ alongside Netflix series MarvelTVDaredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher.Although it is unlikely that anyAgents of SHIELDcharacters will return to the MCU, the move will make all of the MCU available to viewers on Disney+. WithAgents of SHIELD’snew streaming home, a new generation of fans will be introduced to the classic Marvel show and can experience Bennet’s least favorite scene to film for themselves. Next: No, Hawkeye Didn’t Reenact The Mockingbird Of SHIELD Source:Chloe Benet



