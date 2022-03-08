Evangelion’s Megumi Ogata on gender roles and voice acting





Ogatas’ most famous role is Shinji in Evangelion. Screenshot: khara inc.official/YouTube/Kotaku Legendary comedian Megumi Ogata recently won Best Voice Actress at the Seiyu Rewards, an annual dubbing recognition ceremony in Japan. At first, Ogata thought about turning down the award, but decided to accept the honor of making a broader statement about gender, identity, and voice acting. Ogata is best known for voicing Shinji Ikari in Neon Genesis Evangelion and Sailor Uranus in Sailor Moon. The voice actor also plays the protagonist Yuto Okkotsu in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the movie. The speech that followed wasn’t your typical acceptance spiel. Instead, Ogata used the platform to make bigger and bigger statements about the meaning and art of voice acting. Ogata asked the crowd, are you sure I should receive the award for Best Voice Actress? Seventy percent of the roles I’ve played are boys and I don’t really consider myself an actress, Ogata continued (via translator Kitan Mishima). Are you sure I should get best voice actress? There’s so much talk about being asexual these days, and there are voice actors in the industry who have come out [as queer]. The voice actor is also a recording artist. Screenshot: Megumi Ogata / YouTube / Kotaku Ogata added that there are those who, like the famous voice actor, go about their daily lives without seeing themselves as women. Compared to actors who have to show their face in the media, I think it’s voice actors who can advocate for going beyond genres and putting aside the labels of male actors and actresses. Ogata suggested removing gender labels for upcoming Seiyu Awards. At first, I kinda thought about refusing this award, but I decided to accept it for the people who created the titles with me, Ogata continued. In the Japanese anime industry, actresses my age don’t play the protagonists. To be in such an industry, I thought that accepting my award could have a positive influence, so I decided to accept it. I’m sorry to sound arrogant. I’m really happy for that. Were so lucky to have such a monumental and important talent as Ogata.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/neon-genesis-evangelion-shinji-ikari-megumi-ogata-anime-1848615930 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos