Colin Farrell (under lots of makeup) in The Batman.

Too bad for the ordinary character actor, who in recent years has lost plum gigs three times to pretty boy stars doing dramatic makeovers. First, Viggo Mortensen gained the weight of a typical 5-year-old to play the future Soprano guest star Tony Lip in green paper. Then Jared Leto filled up Oh mom! for Gucci House. Now Colin Farrell is stacking the prosthetics to play the Penguin in The Batmana performance that matched Mortensen’s Oscar-nominated trick so much that I almost expected him to fold a whole pizza in half and eat it.

As exciting as it can be to see Hollywood makeup artists transcend the boundaries of the human face, I can’t help but worry that something is getting lost. Or do this somebody the guys who already look like what these A-listers are trying to become. (Question for the class: how many of these castings would have taken place if James Gandolfini was still alive?) The Batman. In decades past, the role of the Penguin would have been a great opportunity for one of our best character actors to go full ham. In today’s industry, filmmakers prefer to cast someone who looks like Jon Hamm and make him unrecognizable, as if he’s the one hiding a secret identity. It’s enough to make me feel like Emma Stone in well for boys it’s all for dudes, this thing is for character actors!

Who could The Batman have thrown instead? I’m glad you asked.

Well, start with the man who seems to have been the main visual inspiration for the look of the Penguins in The Batman: beloved actor Richard Kind. (Did Farrell tell them, Make me Richard Unkind?) Now, Kind is best known for playing the nebbishs in projects like A serious man and The two others, so would he really be able to pull off a beleaguered Gotham City nightclub owner? I don’t know, but wouldn’t you like to see him try? Plus Kind played the mayor on Foxs Gothamso it’s not totally unfamiliar territory for him.

Wait a second, you might say, there’s no way Molina could play a DC Comics villain, he’s already been claimed by Marvel. But remember that Colin Farrell also played a Marvel villain in the early 2000s: he was Bullseye in the daredevil movie, during a time that is mostly remembered for, uh, something else that Farrell filmed at the time. All I’m saying is that the precedent is there. Anyway, I suspect that Molina’s hatched face also had its own page in the Batman makeup artists look at the book, so why not use the real thing? The explosive energy that the British comedian brought to his little tour in boogie nights would serve him well as Penguin, who spends much of his screen time arguing with people in rubber suits. It seems likely the character will have more to do in the inevitable sequel, and when it comes to superhero sequels, Molina is a notable lucky charm.

The BatmanThe Riddler’s version is heavily inspired by the Zodiac Killer, right down to the cryptic ciphers he sends to the Caped Crusader. It would be a fun little joke to cast John Carroll Lynch, who was so creepy as suspect Arthur Leigh Allen in David Finchers Zodiac. This film proved the actor could be scary, but Lynch can also pull off the pathos which is a key quality of this incarnation of the Penguin considering all the weirdos he has to deal with, you almost feel bad for him.

Or you could lean into the scumbag factor and go with Fleschler, who since real detective became Hollywood’s go-to guy for creeps, perverts and neer-do-wells. Because Fleschler also appeared in Jokerit might have been a bit awkward to bring him back to the DC Universe so soon, but since his character was murdered there, the repeated appearance would help underscore the fact that all of these films exist in separate continuities.

The Penguin is a major role, and if you want someone with a little more star power? Then go with Giamatti, who hasn’t dipped his toe into superhero cinema since appearing as Rhino in the amazing spider man 2 epilogue. An actor of Giamattis’ caliber deserves a meatier villain role than this, and the world of The Batman, which exists at the intersection of the grounded Gotham of the Nolan films and the hyperstylized version of Schumacher, would provide him with the perfect palette to unleash his wildest instincts. (Also, I thought to myself that I would not only choose people from The Sopranos for this exercise, to accidentally end up with three people of Billions. Never mind.)

Of course, we couldn’t leave it at just five o’clock. Here are some more names to inspire your mental casting director.

Soprano/Branch ScorseseCast Member

Michael Imperioli, Kevin Corrigan, Matt Servitto, Domenick Lombarazzi, Michael Badalucco, Vincent Curatola.

Pet Vulture Branch

Bill Camp, Jason Clarke, Michael Rapaport.

American branch Brits-Who-Can-Play

Ray Winstone, Ritchie Coster, Stephen Graham, Mark Addy.

I should have thrown it away When they had the chance Plugged

Jonah Hill.

Which of them would you choose?