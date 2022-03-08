Louis Vuitton Teenage Dream – The New York Times





PARIS Youth fashion fetishism is the Gordian knot at its center: often the very generation most obsessed with it is the one least likely to be able to afford to wear it. The fixation has been attributed, variously, to the need for new ideas and/or to seduce future buyers, but on the penultimate day of the autumn season, in the vaulted entrance hall of the Musée d’Orsay, filled with 19th-century marbles hosting their first fashion show, Nicolas Ghesquire of Louis Vuitton offered a different explanation. Adolescence is, he writes in his show notes, a time of inspiring idealism, of hope for the future, for a better world. A time when the tendency is to believe that you can actually fix what the generation before you screwed up (at least if you’re not overwhelmed by the gravity of the situation, which is the least romantic interpretation and perhaps be the most realistic). Still, it’s not a bad fantasy to recall, right now.

Since taking over as head of Louis Vuitton’s women’s collections in 2013, Mr. Ghesquire has traveled through time: through centuries, eras and movements. Why not through the ages of man (and woman)? When things look really bleak, maybe the answer really is to seek out the teenager. Or the adolescent self.

So Mr. Ghesquire dug into his memory box, remixing bits from the recent past, changing proportions, clashing patterns and playing with history in a complex game of dressing and allusion. There were oversized suit jackets paired with lurex and brocade trousers and floral ties. Some shirts had heavy velvet sashes tied to their hems to create a peplum, fringed ends skimming the floor. Graphic embroidered tweed pinafores featured large square side pockets like saddlebags, or chiffon, layered over chunky floral jacquard sweatshirts with David Sims photos of young weeds and disused 90s, instead of a pinning cameo. The photos were also sprinkled on giant dresses and polo shirts, like posters of an old bedroom gone rogue.

In the end, flowing embroidered dresses appeared under oversized striped rugby shirts or chunky knits. It was as if a child had dug a tunnel in the cupboards of its elders, thrown everything in the air and seen where it had landed. The combinations were sometimes clunky and often odd, but there was nothing vintage about them.

Freedom is everything, Mr. Ghesquire wrote, without direction or hindrance. Even if the results didn’t look so great, it would be hard to argue with that. You find your freedom where you can.

Or try. Giambattista Valli did so by navigating between the earthquake of 1960s and 70s French youth and classical decorative arts, though his abbreviated mini-dresses in Aubusson prints, wide-angle flares and chiffon dresses seemed mostly trapped not in amber but in her favorite rose-tinted lens. .

Sacai’s Chitose Abe did it via her signature hybrids, reinventing pieces normally associated with utilitarianism and protective coverage in couture shapes, so that tank tops and parachute skirts became graceful low-rise dresses. ; bubble balloons were fused with a trench yoke; bra tops woven in sheepskin to create an empire line; and bustiers born from overcoats. Less chaotic and more considered than they have sometimes been in the past, they still force you to check your assumptions. And Stella McCartney did it in collaboration with 85-year-old artist Frank Stella. (Stella by Stella being, apparently, a bit of levity, none could resist.)

His work inspired his collection, displayed on the top floor of the Center Pompidou with all of Paris spread out below and a recording of President John F. Kennedys 1963 speech A Strategy for Peace at the American University of Washington playing as a prelude. Designers have been borrowing from the art world since seeking the vote of young people, and while the obvious reference can often seem lazy or reductive, like the fashion version of a souvenir t-shirt, here it has proved inspiring and challenging for Ms. McCartney. to extend his own reflection on design.

Sometimes the relationship was literally knitwear stitched together along the lines of Mr. Stellas’ V-series of lithographs, his bright Spectralia blend reproduced on a swingy pantsuit and jersey dress, the graphic diagonal stripes on thick faux furs and pantsuits a direct nod to his work. Sometimes it was more abstract, like in the structured lines of the shoulders, the puffy sleeves on the sliced ​​silk blouses to (ahem) frame the arms, and the cool cotton denim jumpsuits, the kind worn by artists in the studios , treated to look like crushed velvet. But it always seemed easy. The wisdom of age, and all that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/08/style/louis-vuitton-stella-mccartney-paris-fashion-week.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos