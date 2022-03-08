The Gilded Age Episode 7 Review: Irresistible Change





Last but not least, Bertha’s unique focus on her grand entrance into society irritates George to no end. He knows deep down that she has his back, but at this point all she can talk about is her plans for Edison’s electricity exhibit and Gladys’ debutante ball. The acceleration of the planning takes Gladys by surprise because until recently Bertha was fiercely opposed to it. It’s safe to assume that Gladys’ debut will be the penultimate or last episode of the season. Elsewhere, Turner’s luck has run out. Agnès is completely convinced that Oscar and Turner are having an illicit affair and that poor Marian must be the messenger of this fanfiction. She doesn’t know about Turner’s repeated attempts to convince George that she would be the best mistress ever, but she can tell the vibes are off. Turner is fired with the promise of a reference, but her goodbye has a sinister twist because she asks about the railroad case. What does this have to do with fixing Bertha’s hair? After he leaves, Turner manages to meet with Oscar to tell him that the chances of success with Gladys are improving. He agrees with the fanfiction about the case at least as a way to distract Agnes from finding out about John. Could Turner be collaborating with Dickson to prove negligent homicide or will she claim something else happened with George? Across the street, Agnes is still in a hurry for Bannister to help with Bertha’s lunch. She has increased Passive Aggressiveness to eleven and refuses to address him directly. Bannister doesn’t have a checking account yet, so he can’t be comforted by his windfall. Marian also tries to make progress in convincing the aunts that Mr. Raikes is not a fortune hunter, but Agnes remains unmoved. Everyone has a plan to see Edison turn on the lights except Marian and the aunts. Agnes has no interest in seeing an event that will change the world. Peggy goes with Fortune to represent the Globe. Not only is it an important public interest story, but the two also want to see Edison fully credits black inventor Louis Latimer for inventing carbon filaments for light bulbs. Marian cannot fit into Bertha’s carriage party as Raikes and others take their seats. George goes as Edison’s dignitary guest. Marian has a smoldering jealousy but she’s decided to make the best of it. Her meeting with Raikes at Mrs Chamberlains ended in a kiss and a strengthened determination to defy the odds. Golden age is correct on everything about turning on the Edison lights and general audience reaction, except for the location. The Edisons Pearl Street station in midtown Manhattan has really been energized September 4, 1882. The episode moved the headquarters of The New York Times from the vicinity of the power plant further north to Park Avenue.

