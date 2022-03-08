Famous Miu Miu set lives for fall 2022 – WWD





The Miu Miu ensemble, with its postage stamp-sized miniskirt and super cropped top, was one of the defining runway looks of the Spring 2022 season. Aughs’ comeback went viral, generating her own Instagram account, and has become as recognizable as the stars who have worn it, including Zendaya in Interview magazine, Nicole Kidman on the cover of Vanity Fair and Emrata at the CFDA Fashion Awards. Miuccia Prada wasn’t going to give up yet. So, as Britney Spears might say, “Hit me baby one more time.” For fall, the designer made the look the main event, giving the girl a neo-preppy school uniform flavor, with a few leather-clad misfits in the mix to keep things interesting. The show had guests reclining in canvas beach chairs made by Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg, the Swedish artists who recently exhibited their wondrously grotesque clay figurines and twisted animated films at Prada Rong Zhai in Shanghai. What was on the runway also had a sense of transgression, with shockingly short skirts, shirts and the briefest of HotPants for those who do crunches, not lunches. Drop-waist pleated skirts or tweed minis with Miu Miu logo culottes were paired with super cropped polo shirts, sheer silk t-shirts with giant white faux fur collars covering the chest, or tucked-in argyle sweaters in waist bands. Side-laced leather pants and Frye-style boots had a more childish rebellion. (The collection was meant to be free of gender binaries and had all sorts of models walking the show.) Shrunken shearlings, a burgundy leather duster, and a plaid peacoat cut the same length as the short shorts underneath were attractive outerwear proposals. But it’s the distressed leather bomber jackets studded with crystal embroidery that will really make fashion lovers’ hearts beat faster. It’s been a while since we’ve seen this kind of jewelry embellishment from Prada, and it was nice to find it again. Crystal sheer mesh or crystal-embroidered lace and satin slips in sweet tones were among the most charming dresses to parade this season, with bras and panties visible underneath adding a not-so-innocent touch. Meanwhile, the men’s low waistbands on every look and the ruffled knee-high socks in ballet flats evoked fond memories of getting a school uniform. They will eat it.

