Nova Scotia premier says ‘everything is on the table’ as gas prices rise

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said his government is considering ways to improve fuel affordability as gas prices continue to soar, putting pressure on Newcomers -Scottish.

Gasoline prices in the province rose 10.9 cents overnight after the utility and the review board again invoked its discontinuance clause. It’s the third price hike since Friday, and the cost of gasoline and diesel rose about 30 cents last week.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Houston said he was “incredibly concerned” about overall increases in the cost of living in general – from food to rent to fuel.

Read more: Gas Prices Hit New High in N.S., Costs Soar in Atlantic Canada

Houston said the rising cost of living is putting “tremendous pressure” on Nova Scotians, and rising fuel costs are one of them.

The story continues under the ad

“What I would say to Nova Scotians is that we understand the pressure this puts on you and we are looking at different options,” he said.

The cost of regular unleaded gasoline now ranges from 186.2 cents per liter in the Halifax area to 188.1 cents in the Cape Breton area. The cost of diesel also increased by 9.6 cents overnight, reaching a low of 199.7 in the Halifax area to 203.9 in the Cape Breton area.

Asked if the province would stop levying a fuel tax, similar to what was recently announced in Alberta, Houston said “everything is on the table right now.”

Read more: Alberta to stop collecting fuel tax and announces electricity rebates

“If there is anything we can do to support Nova Scotians, we are evaluating that,” he said. “We haven’t reached a plateau on what this looks like, but my message to Nova Scotians is that we are concerned, we share your concern and we are looking to see what is possible as a government.

Trending Stories Putin Critic Navalny Aids Canada in Latest Russian Sanctions List, Trudeau Says

‘Freedom convoy’ forums focus on misinformation about Russian-Ukrainian war

Houston did not discuss raising wages as a way to offset the impacts of the rapidly rising cost of living. The province plans to raise the minimum wage to $13.35 an hour on April 1, with an eventual goal of $15 an hour by April 2024.

According to the Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives, the living wage in the Halifax area is around $22 an hour.

The story continues under the ad

Supply chain vulnerability

The cost of fuel across the country is skyrocketing as Russia’s war in Ukraine puts increased pressure on an already rising oil price environment.

Houston noted that price increases are a global issue and Nova Scotia is unlikely to be able to make much of a difference. However, he said he had been concerned for some time about supply chain disruptions and suggested it was time for Canada to become less dependent on international imports.

“Any time something disrupts a supply chain, it really shows us how vulnerable we are. We see it in gas, we see it in other products as well,” he said.

“So I think any time we can look at homeland security — food security, energy security, supply chain security — those are always discussions we should be having.”

Read more: Nova Scotia bill sets climate change targets, aims to end coal power by 2030

That could involve building more pipelines and improving agriculture so more fuel and food can be produced domestically, Houston said.

The province has set environmental goals, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions to at least 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

The story continues under the ad

Houston said he was serious about those goals, “but we also have to, as a country, really think about our supply chain security.”

“Our commitment is to do what we can to preserve the planet for future generations…but we are also realistic, and we know there will be bumps in the road,” he said.