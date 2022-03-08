Olivier Theyskens RTW Fall 2022 – WWD





Amid the fashion week mega brand’s special effects, spectacular museum runways and front rows packed with celebrities, it’s easy to lose sight of the point of it all – the artistry and intimacy of fashion. a well-made garment. But Olivier Theyskens found love again by thinking small, betting on textiles and craftsmanship in his collection, which he presented on mannequins at the Théâtre National de Chaillot on Monday evening. Theyskens brought her dark romanticism and long, slender silhouette to bias-cut dresses that were gorgeous assemblages of fine knit, lace, and patchwork scraps washed and heat-pressed to create a crepe texture, or dip-dyed to an ink effect. “These are samples of fabrics that I collect and combine by color and texture. The oranges I find geological, the blue is more aquatic, it’s more book-oriented,” he said of a dress made from squares of silk and lace. “I like to work on instinct. I can sort of replicate them, but I love that they’ll never be exactly the same. A collagey patchwork dress with a ruffled black bow-tie bustier, layered over a super cropped cardigan was a standout look, as was a black knit catsuit with delicate pearls incorporated into the stitch. A tuxedo with delicate silk lapels and a pocket square in the front, and a fitted cape slit in the back over a corset and trousers, had a softness that has been largely absent elsewhere in this season’s tailoring conversation. Overall, it created a slightly rough and romantic ’90s vibe, or “undomesticated couture” as the designer calls it, that feels fresh again, and would look great on the red carpet, in fact ( Nicole Kidman comes to mind). “We were all caught up in the system,” Theyskens said of his current approach to business, which is largely bespoke. “I see this positively because I am passionate and at this stage of my career, I want to take the time to reconnect with making patterns and clothes. There’s nothing to do in a factory here. Everything is done in Paris with my team. I have the impression that life is beautiful like that.

