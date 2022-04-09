Actor Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan to be questioned in actor assault case

In the latest development of 2017 actor assault case, Kavya Madhavan was summoned for questioning. She is an actress and the wife of accused lead actor Dileep. She was asked to be present for questioning on Monday, April 11.

This comes after the prosecution submitted three audio recordings to the Kerala High Court. One of them belongs to Sooraj, Dileep’s brother-in-law, and he can allegedly be heard saying that the attack on the actor was orchestrated by Kavya as opposed to Dileep. The conversation took place between Sharath, Dileep’s friend, and Sooraj.

WHAT IS THE CASE?

In 2017, an actress was abducted and allegedly sexually assaulted in her car for two hours by people who forced their way into the vehicle and then escaped. The incident was filmed and used to blackmail the actress.

Actor Dileep is one of the defendants in the case. Police later accused him and others of conspiring to kill investigators in the case.

There are ten defendants in the 2017 case and police arrested seven. Dileep was arrested but is currently out on bail.

The prosecution requested a three-month extension of the investigation.