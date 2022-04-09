Mads Mikkelsen explains why he doesn’t like the method game





Mads Mikkelsen reveals he’s not a fan of the acting method, calling the whole approach “bulls–t” and saying it doesn’t impress him.

Mads Mikkelsen reveals the reasons why he doesn’t care about the methodical approach of some actors. After becoming well known to American audiences for playing the villain in 2006 Casino RoyaleMikkelsen would go on to play another villainous character on the acclaimed NBC show, Hannibal. Mikkelsen made his MCU debut in 2016 strange doctoronce again playing the villain, and should also appear in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets and the currently untitled Indiana Jones 5. Method acting is a practice used by some actors to immerse themselves more completely in a character. Daniel Day-Lewis is well known for his methodical approach to acting, a strategy that would seem to pay off for him considering he won three Best Actor Oscars. Jared Leto is another actor who uses the method approach for his roles, most recently on Morbius. Director Daniel Espinosa recently confirmed that Leto will be using crutches on Morbiushobbling to the bathroom between takes, a practice that took so long that the actor was eventually encouraged to use a wheelchair to speed things up. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Mads Mikkelsen’s Two Favorite Hannibal Scenes In a new interview with QGMikkelsen shares his thoughts on the method of action, ultimately calling the practice “bulls–t”. Mikkelsen explains that preparing for this degree, especially when the movie ends up being bad, is just not impressive or anything to praise. Check out Mikkelsen’s full commentary below: And if it was a shitty movie, what do you think you achieved? Am I impressed that you didn’t drop the character? You should have dropped it from the start! How do you prepare for a serial killer? Are you going to spend two years checking it out?

Although Day-Lewis has found success with his methodical approach to acting, Leto is an example of an actor for whom the methodical approach often doesn’t pay off. To prepare for his role as the Joker in suicide squadLeto allegedly pulled some weird pranks on his co-stars and this movie ended up being a huge disappointment for audiences. Morbius, thus, was not particularly warmly received either. Similarly, Benedict Cumberbatch would have used a methodological approach to enter the character of The power of the dognot showing up for long stretches and even pissing off co-star Jesse Plemons at one point.

Mikkelsen’s stance on method of acting is certainly understandable given how often stars seem to make headlines for doing weird things in an effort to get into character. Actors will obviously have a variety of methods to get into character in every film they make, but sometimes these methods, when taken to extremes, can annoy co-stars or even slow down the production of the film. When the actively acting method harms the experiences of others on set, as with Leto’sMorbiusapproach, it is debatable whether these methods should be permitted. Mikkelsenafter all, raises a good point with his comment about preparing for a serial killer role at some point, the acting method just gets a little ridiculous.

More: Mads Mikkelsen’s First Cannibal Role (Before Hannibal) Source:QG Spider-Man: Far From Home Was A Cathartic Experience For Jake Gyllenhaal

