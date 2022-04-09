Robert Englund’s story ends filming





Filming is complete on the documentary following the horror icon Robert Englund. Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story covers the immense career of horror’s favorite nightmarish man and provides insight into his life beyond the genre. The documentary has been in the works for two years and is part of Cult Screenings UK Ltd Production, which will target a festival in the second half of 2022. Cult Screenings UK director Smart commented: “This unique and intimate portrait captures the man behind the glove and gives us a wonderful insight into the world of a classic Hollywood icon. We are both honored and privileged to have the full support and participation of Robert (Englund) in the making of this documentary. He is absolutely thrilled with our tribute to his long and varied career. Englund’s career spans decades and includes his most iconic portrayal of serial killer Freddy Kruger in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. Englund has made numerous appearances in several horror franchises such as Screamand he is expected to appear in the fourth season of stranger things. Yet Englund’s career isn’t purely horror, he’s also done voice work in the DC Universe as well as Cartoon Network. The regular show. Englund even made a costume appearance on ABC The Goldbergs. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

Image via Warner Bros. Television. RELATED: ‘Psycho’, ‘The Blair Witch Project’ & 8 Other Compelling Horror Movies That Aren’t Based On Gore The documentary, Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund The story centers around an intimate interview with Englund while genre greats Eli Roth, Lin Shaye, Heather Langenkampand Lance Henriksen share their most memorable moments with the actor. Director Gary Smart knows the documentary space well with his work on Pennywise: The History of Computingjust like fellow producer Christopher Griffiths who worked on RoboDoc: The Story of Robocop. Cult Screenings UK Ltd summarizes the documentary as follows: “Since first donning a tattered felt hat and a gauntlet of gutting blades in 1984, Robert Englund has become one of our generation’s most beloved horror icons. Englund has risen neck and neck in the pantheon of movie legends alongside big names such as Boris Karloff and Christopher Lee, his portrayal of Freddy Krueger is undoubtedly as visceral a moment for the horror genre as Chaney’s Werewolf. or Karloff’s groundbreaking realization of Frankenstein’s Monster.Yet few realize the depths of England’s true power as a character actor far removed from the latex mask and the iconic red and green jumper.Classically trained actor and director talented, Englund has starred in many well-received films since Freddy’s cinematic birth and has directed his own feature film. The documentary is sure to delight horror audiences while shedding light behind the mask. With the filming finished Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story, horror fans should be able to expect the documentary to hit their screens soon! Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

