“Vivek Agnihotri told me Kapde Utaar Ke Naach…Irrfan and Suniel supported me” when Tanushree Dutta accused Kashmir files director of sexual harassment!





Former Bollywood actress, Tanushree Dutta, best known for her debut movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne, has had her own controversial statements and run-ins with fellow B-town members. Apart from Nana Patekar, the actress once claimed that filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri told her to undress. Yes, you have read it completely. Vivek, who is currently enjoying the glorious success of his recent release, The Kashmir Files, has previously been accused of sexual harassment by actress Dhol. Read on to get the whole scoop! So once Tanushree Dutta made an explosive revelation stating that she had an unpleasant experience and the reason was Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri. The actress worked for the director in his film Chocolate alongside actors Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Emraan Hashmi. While the film was a huge flop at the box office, the actress was accused of having had a very bad experience during the filming of the film. In an old interview with DNA, the actress explained the whole situation. According to Tanushree Dutta, director Vivek Agnihotri happened to ask her to present clues to Irrfan Khan. Stating that the scene wasn’t even necessary in the role, the actress recalled the director saying, Kapde utaar ke naach uske saamne’ (Take off your clothes and dance in front of him), which completely blew him away. taken by surprise. Tanushree recalled that Suniel Shetty and Irrfan Khan came to her aid after hearing from the director. While Irrfan Khan said he knew how to act and didn’t need any hints, Suniel Shetty said he would help Irrfan by telling the director, Main udhar aake dun tujhe cues? ((Should I come over there and give you some hints?) Tanushree Dutta after that also blamed actor Nana Patekar for his misbehavior and claimed that he tried to touch her inappropriately on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss. After her incident, the actress then left Bollywood in 2008. For more amazing updates and throwbacks, be sure to follow Koimoi. Must read: When Kareena Kapoor Khan took a jibe at Priyanka Chopras’ accent which then dragged Saif Ali Khan into controversy Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/vivek-agnihotri-told-me-kapde-utaar-ke-naach-irrfan-suniel-supported-me-when-tanushree-dutta-accused-the-kashmir-files-director-of-sxual-harassment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos