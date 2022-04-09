Before Mahesh Babu denied working in Hindi movies, it was John Abraham who said no to Telugu movies calling himself a ‘Hindi movie hero’





We all love seeing our favorite celebrities try out different roles and movies in different languages. Bollywood fans want to see their favorite stars try Tollywood, while Tollywood fans want to see their beloved Bollywood stars try. Amidst this Telugu star, Mahesh Babu has now made a shocking remark about making Hindi movies, and his statement is very similar to what actor John Abraham recently said about making movies from the South. The Telugu superstar who has given a great number of hits never fails to bring out the magic on the big screens with his promising acting skills. Now that fans want him to do a Bollywood movie, it seems like the actor isn’t in the mood for it. Recently, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu was seen talking about his plans to enter the Bollywood industry. At an event where the actor was asked by a report, “When will we see you in Hindi Film?” I’m from Bombay”, the actor explained that he doesn’t need to. His reason behind it was that his Telegu films have been seen all over the world, so why would he go to Bollywood. Mahesh Babu said, “I don’t need to do Hindi films. I can just make a film in Telugu and it will be seen all over the world – that’s what’s happening right now. You would like to be in a position where you only make Telugu movies. This remark immediately reminded us of what John Abraham recently said at a press event for his upcoming film Attack. Asked about the rumors that he would sign a film in Telugu, the actor immediately said, “I will never do a regional film. I am a hindi movie hero. I would never do a supporting movie just to be there. I’m not going to do a telugu or a regional film like other actors just to be in this business. Oh ! Looks like we all have to wait until Mahesh changes his mind about not doing Bollywood movies and John changes his mind about not doing Tollywood movies. Would you like to see Mahesh Babu and John Abraham in a movie? Let us know your views in the comments below! For more amazing updates, be sure to follow Koimoi. Must read: When Allu Arjun revealed how dignified his wife was and even at 2 a.m. at the nightclub, there was nothing lewd about her Be part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news and more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you are here, feel free to share your valuable feedback in the comment section. Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube

