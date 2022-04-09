Everyone’s favorite Kartik Aaryan is ready to step into virgin territory. For his next mass artistShehzadadirected by Rohit Dhawan, currently filming in Mauritius, Kartik is ready to shoot an elaborate action sequence, never done or seen before.
Kartik Aaryan will feature in an action-packed avatar in Shehzada
And that goes for both Kartik and the action genre. Although everything is quiet at the moment, we reliably learn that Kartik wants the first action piece of his career to be super special.
Months of planning went into Kartik Aaryans’ first action sequence in his career. ShehzadaDirector Rohit Dhawan has enlisted some of the best stunt performers from around the world. Kartik is in kickass mode. He can’t wait to let the sparks fly, says a source on site.
Interestingly, action movies seem to be making a gigantic comeback this year. In the coming months we will see Vijay Devarakonda inligerTiger Shroff in Heropanti 2Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera,and Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada adopt action mode.
