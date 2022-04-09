Hayao Miyazaki names the Hollywood movies he hates the most

Hayao Miyazaki is undoubtedly one of today’s greatest living artists, known for his seminal masterpieces such as Princess Mononokeand Taken away as if by magic among many others. His contributions to the art of animation have inspired artists from various fields, including live-action filmmakers who have praised Miyazaki’s understanding of movement.

Although the aging author announced his retirement to the world, Miyazaki decided to make one final addition to his illustrious filmography before bidding farewell to the movie world. He is currently making an adaptation of his favorite childhood novel How do you live? by Yoshino Genzaburo and he dedicated the upcoming project to his grandson.

Over the years, Miyazaki’s political stance on Americas involvement in global conflicts as well as the country’s contribution to the globalization of American culture has been unwavering. Anti-jeans, anti-bourbon, anti-burgers, anti-fried chicken, anti-cola, anti-American coffee, anti-New York, anti-west coast, Miyazaki once said when describing his beliefs.

Based on excerpts from several interviews, Miyazaki’s aversion to all things American also extends to the realm of film. Despite the Japanese author naming John Ford as one of his main visual influences and even naming his 1946 film My darling Clementine among his personal favorites, he doesn’t feel the same way about other popular American films.

Americans shoot things and they blow up and so on, so as you’d expect, they make movies like that, Miyazaki said. If someone is the enemy, it’s normal to kill an infinite number of them. the Lord of the Ringsis like that. If it is the enemy, there is killing without separation between civilians and soldiers. This is collateral damage.

Miyazaki compared the visual politics of large-scale Hollywood productions such as the Lord of the Rings the country’s international policies. Attacking Americas actions in Afghanistan, Miyazaki claimed that such projects are a dangerous addition to public discourse because they diminish the value of human life by arming the public with cinematic violence.

Miyazaki continued: How many people are killed in attacks in Afghanistan?The Lord of the Ringsis a movie that has no problem doing that [not separating civilians from enemies, apparently]. If you read the original work you will understand, but in reality those who were killed were Asians and Africans. Those who don’t know it, but say they love fantasy are fools.

Throughout his bodywork, Miyazaki conducted ongoing conversations about anti-war pacifism, an ethical belief that was deeply influenced by his own experiences. Miyazaki has often explored the paradoxes of pacifism in a world that embraces violence through his art, which is why these cinematic spectacles do not amuse him.

When his magnum opus Taken away as if by magic became the first anime to win Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, Miyazaki declined to attend the ceremony as he did not want to support Americas actions in the Iraq War. Even though his producer asked him not to talk about the issue, he later made it clear that his producer felt the same way.

Miyazaki was also highly critical of Steven Spielberg’s iconic film series. IndianaJones. Addressing many of the problems caused by capitalism in postcolonial countries, Miyazaki chastised those who failed to recognize the political and racial allegories embedded in the subtexts of supposedly innocent and purely entertaining action films.

Even in the Indiana Jones movies, there’s a white guy who shoots people, isn’t there? Japanese people who like it are incredibly troublesome, he explained. You’re the one who, bang, get shot. Watching [those movies] without any self-awareness is amazing. There is no pride, no historical perspective. You don’t know how you are perceived by a country like America.

