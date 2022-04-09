Deaf actor makes Simpsons history





A new installment of the long-running American cartoon The simpsons is set to feature a deaf actor for the first time in its 33-year history. The episode, titled The sound of bleeding gumswill see Lisa Simpson discover that the son of her musical mentor, saxophonist Bleeding Gums Murphy, was born deaf. Lisa will help Monk, played by deaf actor John Autry II, get a cochlear implant. The episode will also be the first time American Sign Language (ASL) will be used on the show. It was written by Loni Steele Sosthand, who grew up with jazz music and has a deaf brother from birth. The Sound of Bleeding Gums airs Sunday in the United States. Still: 20th Television Autry told US media Variety the episode was “part of the story”. “It’s equality and participation that change lives,” he said. “It can impact change for all of us. It’s about hearing and hearing impaired characters meeting. It’s part of the story.” The simpsonsShowrunner Al Jean said the episode “makes me smile every time I think about it”. @The simpsons Meet Monk Murphy voiced by @johnautryll in The sound of bleeding gums, Sunday @8 An episode that makes me smile as soon as I think about it. pic.twitter.com/PjmN8z9b8Q Al Jean (@AlJean) April 4, 2022 It comes following the success of CODAwhich won Best Picture at this year’s Oscars and features a cast of mostly deaf actors. The pioneering family drama has been widely praised by members of the industry for highlighting the issues of the deaf community and giving its members more of a platform. CODA won three Oscars on the night, including Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur. He became the first deaf male performer to win an Oscar. We need your consent to load this YouTube contentWe use YouTube to manage additional content which may place cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please check their details and accept them to load the content.Manage preferences ASL performers were first used at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, and then again at the 64th Grammy Awards a week later – two of the biggest nights in show business. The sound of bleeding gums airs Sunday in the United States. Source: Press Association Click here for more TV news.

