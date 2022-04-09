Entertainment
First photograph of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
On Thursday, April 8, 2022, history was made when the Senate confirmed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. With this, she will become the 116th judge and the first black woman to serve on America’s highest court.
This historic moment meant a lot to a lot of people. Oprah was struck by the significance of Judge Jackson’s nomination for parents of black children. In a essay for Oprah Dailyshe wrote, Throughout the confirmation hearings, especially when I saw young Leila Jackson watches her mother with such pride, I found myself thinking of the parents. Especially parents of black kids, especially parents of Black girlshow, for them Ketanji Brown Jackson is cause for celebration. Another exciting example, another living proof of what is possible. Another chance to turn to their child and say, you are possible.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama also took a moment to celebrate the monumental occasion, write on instagramLike many of you, I can’t help but feel a sense of pride and joy knowing that this deserving and accomplished black woman will be a part of the highest court in the land.
And other black women who have been first in their fields share what this confirmation has meant to them and to the world. In an exclusive statement to Oprah Daily, Dana Canedy, who served as the first black editor at Simon & Schuster, shares, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation once again proves that even in the face of opposition from some who dishonor our value, excellence so often prevails when black women seek to break down barriers. It also means that we are getting closer to the day when none of us will ever be inducted into the first class again. On the contrary, it will simply be taken for granted that we are the best in our class. Congratulations, Judge Brown Jackson.
The momentum surrounding Judge Jackson’s nomination did not end with confirming news. Earlier today, she sat down to have her portrait taken at the White House.
Oprah was the first to publish the profile on social networkssharing in this caption that she feels a great renewal today for the courage and grace of our new Supreme Court Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson.
The photo was taken by Lelanie Foster, a black photographer who has photographed inspiring black women like Andra Day, Issa Rae and others. For more on the stunning photography and some behind-the-scenes info, we spoke with Foster as she stood on the White House lawn moments after wrapping the photo shoot.
Oprah Daily: What was it like getting the call to photograph Judge Jackson?
Lelanie Foster: It was amazing. It felt like a looping moment because he had just photographed the incredible black women of the Harvard Black Law Students Association, which is Judge Jackson’s alma mater. These women are the next wave, so a few weeks later to get that call was amazing. There was a lot of emotion.
OD: Do you have something to say about the shoot?
LF: The atmosphere was incredible. She was in a good mood and her energy was so bright. She was very happy. When she entered, there was an ease for her. She was with her husband and daughters, and I played some music I had put on Sade because it’s soothing. She loved it! It vibrated and even danced a little at times. Her husband had tears in his eyes for a moment. Her daughters came up to the monitor to say, Mom, we love it when you stand like that. It was a beautiful family moment and so special to witness such an intimate moment for them.
OD: What does this moment mean to you personally?
LF: That says it all. Every time a black woman is celebrated affirms our existence. My personal journey has been difficult, it has been a long road. So that moment in history was so inspirational to me. When I think of the doors she opened and the legacy she will leave behind, it’s amazing. Even now, she opened a door for me to be there and photograph her. She brings so much power with her, and it means so much to other black women. She’s leading the way, and it’s so empowering.
