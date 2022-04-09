Portlands Boornazian is living his dream as an actor

Mike Boornazian wasn’t alive when the Los Angeles Lakers went Showtime and won five NBA championships in the 1980s behind Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

There is a TV series currently airing on HBO detailing the beginning of the birth of this Lakers dynasty. And Boornazian, who grew up in Portland and was a star basketball player himself at Xavier High in Middletown, played as one of the Lakers on that 1980 NBA championship team.

My dream has always been to be an actor. My question was always, how can I make this a reality? said Boornazian, now 28. Luckily, I was able to earn enough to really be able to focus and chase my dreams.

Boornazian plays Brad Holland, a rookie shooting guard drafted by the UCLA Lakers, in the 10-episode series.

Boornazian had been a producer of segments on Maury since 2019, the show starring veteran talk show host Maury Povich that ended March 25 after a 31-year run. He also manages the social media accounts of André Drummond, the former UConn standout and current member of the Brooklyn Nets. Drummond, who grew up in Middletown, and Boornazian have been friends for years.

Boornazian had already achieved his dream of becoming an actor. He played the lead role in the first season of I Love a Mamas Boy, which aired on TLC. He performed with his real mother and now ex-girlfriend. It was filmed in Connecticut in 2020, the same year it premiered.

These are boys who had a close relationship with their mother. My mom, she was everything to me growing up, Boornazian said.

So how does someone holed up in Connecticut who had recently purchased a condominium in Danbury end up in Los Angeles? He can thank Drummond for that, when he was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Los Angeles Lakers in March 2021.

In addition to managing Drummonds’ social media accounts, Boornazian hoped he would land modeling jobs, as he had done in New York during his time there. Maury had finished filming for the season, so Boornazian had some flexibility in his schedule.

But shortly after arriving in Los Angeles, Boornazian received a call from his agent assessing interest in the Lakers’ new streak.

I started developing a following after my shows (TLC). One of the casting directors hired by the (new Lakers series) contacted me knowing that I was a former basketball player turned actor and wanted me to audition, Boornazian said.

The new series stars John C. Reilly as Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, and Michael Chiklis as Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach.

So the return to Connecticut has been dropped for the time being. Boornazian was offered a remote producer role on Maury while he remained in California.

Boornazian said he got to play the roles of former NBA players (and Lakers opponents) Rick Barry and Chris Ford, in addition to a young Jerry West when he starred in throwback scenes. The Boornazians’ days being a standout player at Xavier, then at Wilbraham & Monson and Bates College, certainly helped.

There was no speaking, but it gave me a chance to get on set, learn the ropes from some of the greats in the business while playing basketball, Boornazian said.

His work was appreciated enough to land the role of Hollande, which Boornazian plays for the second half of the season. The whole series is based on the book written by Jeff Pearlman.

Filming for the first season took place from April 2021 to October, Boornazian said.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Boornazian now has 71,200 followers on his Instagram account. He flew to Miami this week to promote his NFT line. These are non-fungible tokens, defined by Google as digital assets that tie ownership to digital or physical items which, as Boornazian said, are a new way to engage with fans and monetize those experiences.

Boornazian hired a manager six months ago: Mike Mendes, his former teammate when the two spent a season at Wilbraham & Monson. Mendes helped organize the trip to Miami.

I try to handle most of his communication, make sure he does whatever he needs to do to fulfill his obligations, said Mendes, who also has a full-time sales job in Massachusetts. . I don’t want anyone taking advantage of him and his time. As he grows in his career, everyone wants access to him. I am the threshold.

Said Boornazian: The way my life has gone over the past year is something out of a movie. I bought a house in Danbury, I’m a producer going to work in Connecticut and New York and my best friend is going to the Lakers and it literally changes my whole life. The longer I stayed in LA, the more good things happened. I called my mom and told her I couldn’t go home.

Despite Maury’s end, Boornazian was able to stay on as Drummonds’ social media manager and shot three commercials while waiting to hear if the Lakers series would be renewed for a second season by HBO. It was officially this week.

Holland ended up playing two seasons for the Lakers before being traded. Boornazian therefore has at least one more season on the show.

And the Portland native, well, he realized he had to grow up fast in the fast-paced life that Los Angeles has to offer.

I grew more in those first three months in LA than in the (previous) 27 years, Boornazian said. Talk about transitioning from a job, I had just closed (on the condo), I’m coming to LA, I had to ship my car, get tenant and landlord insurance, and pay rent in Beverly Hills. I felt like I had to pinch myself.

[email protected]; @nhrJoeMorelli