Hollywood Celebrities Battle Floridas Don’t Say Gay Bill With Performative Tweets

Kate McKinnon seems to have started something with her Dont Say Gay appearance on SNLs Weekend update.

Speaking about Florida’s recently passed cruel bill that would ban discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, the comedian suggested on Saturday that if kids can’t say the word gay, you might as well sing it. (Cue McKinnon chanting the word gay to the tune of the guitar riff that opens Deep Purples Smoke on the Water.)

The bill passed the Senate on Tuesday and Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign it. But celebrities are still fighting the good fight, which means many of them have chosen to tweet the word gay over and over again.

When it comes to celebrity performative activism, gay gay tweets aren’t on the same level as, say, the deaf Imagine video that will forever haunt Gal Gadot. The tweets are clearly well-meaning and fairly innocuous. At the same time, however, it’s hard not to wonder what they’re really for. As much as this writer likes to tweet in the void, isn’t there something… more we could all do? Especially those of us with lots of disposable income to give away and entire teams of people who could help spread a more substantial message?

The Dont Say Gay Bill is disturbing for several reasons. The law as written could prevent teachers from acknowledging historical figures or even parents who happen to be LGBTQ+. Schools will be required to notify parents if a child reports to a school employee. And parents can sue school districts that challenge legislation that opponents say is vaguely drafted to ban discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation, even for children older than the age bracket. prescribed age.

Florida’s decision is just the beginning. Like The hill note, more than a dozen other states are already considering similar bills. But the Sunshine State is somewhat unique from many of these other states in at least one respect that relates to Hollywood: for years Florida has grappling with loss film and television production activities to other states with more attractive tax incentives.

In January, after a 9-to-1 vote, Florida’s Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee introduced a bill that would offer productions up to $2 million in tax refunds; the next step in the legislations is the Senate Finance and Taxation Committee. Film Florida, a local trade association, reports that the state has lost $1.5 billion in revenue since 2016, the year Florida’s last incentive program expired.

Beyond tweeting the word gay, perhaps celebrities could swear not to work on any productions filmed in the state while such legislation exists. That prospect might not scare conservatives who support the Dont Say Gay Bill too much, given that this side of the aisle has also opposed movie incentives in recent years. But it could help attract the attention of production studios like Disney, which has had to deal growing pressure from the public and shareholders for his disappointing response to the bill.

This is especially true for stars like Marks Ruffalo and Hamill, both of whom have significant business relationships with Disney as stars of the Marvel and Lucasfilm mega-franchises. Maybe they could tag the studio in their next tweet. Or maybe gently suggest that Disney stop putting its money in the pockets of politicians whose mouths (and votes) don’t match its alleged support for the LGBTQ+ community? One or the other !

To their credit, some A-listers are already there like Judd Apatow, who is no stranger to calling out major studios (and even those who employ him) for bad behavior.

This Bill Harms Children In Ways That Will Harm Many For Life, Principal Says Recently tweeted. Disney should never be a company that doesn’t stand up for the safety and support of all children. They should certainly never financially support those who attack children in this way.

Hear hear. Say gay all you want, but maybe we should also consider what else we could say that might have more impact.