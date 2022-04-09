Entertainment
Hollywood Celebrities Battle Floridas Don’t Say Gay Bill With Performative Tweets
Kate McKinnon seems to have started something with her Dont Say Gay appearance on SNLs Weekend update.
Speaking about Florida’s recently passed cruel bill that would ban discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, the comedian suggested on Saturday that if kids can’t say the word gay, you might as well sing it. (Cue McKinnon chanting the word gay to the tune of the guitar riff that opens Deep Purples Smoke on the Water.)
The bill passed the Senate on Tuesday and Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign it. But celebrities are still fighting the good fight, which means many of them have chosen to tweet the word gay over and over again.
When it comes to celebrity performative activism, gay gay tweets aren’t on the same level as, say, the deaf Imagine video that will forever haunt Gal Gadot. The tweets are clearly well-meaning and fairly innocuous. At the same time, however, it’s hard not to wonder what they’re really for. As much as this writer likes to tweet in the void, isn’t there something… more we could all do? Especially those of us with lots of disposable income to give away and entire teams of people who could help spread a more substantial message?
The Dont Say Gay Bill is disturbing for several reasons. The law as written could prevent teachers from acknowledging historical figures or even parents who happen to be LGBTQ+. Schools will be required to notify parents if a child reports to a school employee. And parents can sue school districts that challenge legislation that opponents say is vaguely drafted to ban discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation, even for children older than the age bracket. prescribed age.
Florida’s decision is just the beginning. Like The hill note, more than a dozen other states are already considering similar bills. But the Sunshine State is somewhat unique from many of these other states in at least one respect that relates to Hollywood: for years Florida has grappling with loss film and television production activities to other states with more attractive tax incentives.
In January, after a 9-to-1 vote, Florida’s Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee introduced a bill that would offer productions up to $2 million in tax refunds; the next step in the legislations is the Senate Finance and Taxation Committee. Film Florida, a local trade association, reports that the state has lost $1.5 billion in revenue since 2016, the year Florida’s last incentive program expired.
Beyond tweeting the word gay, perhaps celebrities could swear not to work on any productions filmed in the state while such legislation exists.
Beyond tweeting the word gay, perhaps celebrities could swear not to work on any productions filmed in the state while such legislation exists. That prospect might not scare conservatives who support the Dont Say Gay Bill too much, given that this side of the aisle has also opposed movie incentives in recent years. But it could help attract the attention of production studios like Disney, which has had to deal growing pressure from the public and shareholders for his disappointing response to the bill.
This is especially true for stars like Marks Ruffalo and Hamill, both of whom have significant business relationships with Disney as stars of the Marvel and Lucasfilm mega-franchises. Maybe they could tag the studio in their next tweet. Or maybe gently suggest that Disney stop putting its money in the pockets of politicians whose mouths (and votes) don’t match its alleged support for the LGBTQ+ community? One or the other !
To their credit, some A-listers are already there like Judd Apatow, who is no stranger to calling out major studios (and even those who employ him) for bad behavior.
This Bill Harms Children In Ways That Will Harm Many For Life, Principal Says Recently tweeted. Disney should never be a company that doesn’t stand up for the safety and support of all children. They should certainly never financially support those who attack children in this way.
Hear hear. Say gay all you want, but maybe we should also consider what else we could say that might have more impact.
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/hollywood-celebs-are-fighting-floridas-dont-say-gay-bill-with-performative-tweets
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Exclusive video shows former ‘Empire’ actor’s first moments in Cook County Jail April 6, 2022
- Jack Hurley named to 2022 Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list April 6, 2022
- Close friend of Imran Khan’s wife flees to Dubai for fear of arrest: report April 6, 2022
- Musical form heard in some Bollywood movies – Crossword Clue April 6, 2022
- Celebrate in style and comfort with Irish linen and silk dresses April 6, 2022