Midland icon Royal Enfield is cool again thanks to Bollywood superstars





An iconic name from the Midlands past has gone cool again after a revival sparked by the rich and famous in India. A new generation of cult followings are drawn to the Royal Enfield brand of motorcycles, originally manufactured and launched in the town of Redditch, Worcestershire. Hardly a day goes by without chic photos of a Royal Enfield bike being posted on Instagram by some of Bollywood’s most famous people, some of whom are tagging #Redditch. Fans of the acting community include Amit Sadh, John Abrahim, Jackie Shroff, Gul Panag and Sonakshi Sinha in India, as well as Brad Pitt in Hollywood. And it’s not just actors who have latched onto the chic of a Royal Enfield, as cricketers including Indian Premier League and international player Sanju Samson are also getting in on the act. The motorbike is even the focus of a recent Hindi film titled Dug Dug – named after the “thud of a Royal Enfield motorbike”. READ MORE: ‘It’s not just Harry Styles’ – 14 things you only know if you live in Redditch Although no longer made in the UK, Enfield Cycle Company’s name and history as a motorcycle design giant will always be synonymous with Redditch, where it all began in 1901. Only one building remains of the Redditch factory, which closed in 1967. With the motto ‘Made like a gun’, it is one of the world’s oldest motorcycle brands still in production . The Royal Enfield Bullet is billed as “the longest-lived motorcycle design in history”. Actor Sinha recently posed seductively on Instagram with a yellow Royal Enfield bicycle as part of his fashion accessory. Her 21 million followers raved about the photo, which received 179,770 likes. Other stars who have a crush on Royal Enfields include Shahid Kapoor, who was seen riding an Old Bullet, and Varun Dhawan. Movie promotions often use the motorbike, including when Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan did photo calls for the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Enfield of India now produces the machines in Chennai, with bikes being a popular way to travel in the Asian country. The Enfield company of Redditch joined India in 1955, sending components there for production.



But by 1962 all machinery was manufactured and assembled in India and the Worcestershire factory closed in 1967, followed by the Bradford-on-Avon factory in Wiltshire in 1970. The former Redditch manufacturing site has been redeveloped into Royal Enfield Business Park near Hewell Road with warehouses. The Indian company credits Enfield roots and in 2017 unveiled a new bike called the Classic 350 Redditch model. In another tribute to the Enfield, the new Hindi film Dug Dug, directed by Ritwik Pareek, is a tale surrounding mysterious events following a bizarre motorcycle accident, which sows the seeds of a new religion.

