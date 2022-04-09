Jaya Bachchan: 5 Iconic Movies Before She Became “Bollywood’s Mom”







Happy birthday Jaya Bachchan! Celebrating his first five roles. Veteran actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan is a force to be reckoned with whenever she appears on screen.



But sadly, a whole generation saw her strictly as a mother of Bollywood, whether in fiza (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), or Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003).



As she turns 74 on Saturday (April 9), we look back at five of her most iconic film roles.



A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India with a gold medal, Bachchan (ne Bhaduri) was chosen as the main face of Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Guddi.



The cult classic comedy-drama saw her play the eponymous teenager in love with movie star Dharmendra (played by Dharmendra himself) and refuses to marry anyone else.



It is aided by a unique story, brilliant performances, and evergreen songs.

When looking for a layered story of the power dynamics between an upper middle class Indian couple, Abhimaan gives one of the most faithful representations.



In another Mukherjee production, we see popular singer Subir (Amitabh Bachchan) encouraging his young wife Uma (Bachchan) to begin her singing career.



But it turns out that as Uma shines, Subir’s career wanes, giving rise to some nasty emotions in him.

While Bachchan is known for playing the deglamorous and relatable heroine, she also dabbled in the gray undertone of human nature in Anamika.



The plot follows a writer Devendra Dutt (Sanjeev Kumar) rescuing a woman (Bachchan) lying injured on the road.



As the woman appears to be suffering from amnesia and claims to be Dutt’s wife, much remains shrouded in mystery.



An important milestone in Bachchan’s career, Mil is a brilliant display of his haunting dialogue delivery and ability to move.



Here she tried out the title character, a bubbly, energetic girl who lives with a dark secret.



Mili helps her depressed alcoholic neighbor (played by Amitabh) see the world in a new light.



But what will happen when Mili’s secret is revealed?

‘Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa’ (1998) In the National Film Award-winning film Hazaar Chaurasi Ki MaaBachchan played a mother: not as a tool to convey the main star’s story, but as a person with depth and agency.



Set in Calcutta in 1972, it followed the life of a middle-class woman (Bachchan) and how her life changes after the death of her college student Naxalite son.



Govind Nihalani made this gem.



