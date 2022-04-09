‘Alia Kapoor’ name change will be luckier for Alia Bhatt and her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, predicts Sanjay B Jumaani | Hindi Movie News

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is right around the corner and ETimes has brought you exclusive details about B-Town’s most anticipated wedding. As the banquet hall of Ranbir’s Vastu Building in Pali Hill is booked for 8 days, wedding preparations are in full swing.

Earlier, we brought you the predictions of three prominent forecasters – tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani, astrologer Sundeep Kochar and numerologist Maanya. Now, astro-numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani has predicted that the name change to “Alia Kapoor” would be more fortunate for Alia and her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

“3-6-9 are a lucky family for each other. And as expected, #6 Alia, who is also a Pisces (3) is in her 30th significant year (3) in her highly anticipated and Lucky 2022 (6) She even shone with fellow No. 6 Sanjay Leela Bhansali delivering much needed oxygen cylinder Bollywoods – Gangubai Kathiawadi (adds to 3),” says Sanjay B Jumaani .

“Alia, a No 6 and Ranbir, a Libra (6), are both finally ready to wed in 2022 (6); moreover, probably April 15th a date No 6, which also happens to be in the Arian period (9, Mars) But Ranbir can opt for 17 (8) because he has a strong inclination for No. 8 which represents Saturn or Lord Shani – the planet of trials. tattoo the same number.. Our point of view – invite Saturn only if one is flawless! Saturn is nothing less than a Sati-Test. So the 15th (6) would be a much better date to become gnarled,” he adds, predicting the date of the wedding.

“Libra Ruler is 6 (Venus) conjunct 8 (Saturn) too, and Venus denotes flamboyance. In fact, in Bollywood, we have most superstars born as Libras than any other sun sign, and that can’t be just a coincidence! A Libra, Big B also tweeted the same. Lata Mangeshkar was born on 09/28 also like Ranbir. It’s an open challenge if one can see so many Bollywood stars cumulatively in n any other sign of the zodiac. So much is the influence of #6, Venus in entertainment – Shah Rukh Khan, the ambassador of romance, has his name added to #42 by default. Three of the most major entertainment companies in the world Walt Disney, Universal Studios & Warner Brothers and home Dharma Productions Pvt Ltd as well as Yash Raj Films – all add up to 6 too Blame it on Venus That said, I’m not too convinced of the vibrations brought by the name of Ranbirs; it means isolation by beings dear,” he shares.

But there is an antidote! “I can predict that Alias’ luck rubs off on the Kapoor boy, making him richer in health, wealth and prosperity. 6 is among Ranbirs best numbers, and Alia is a No. 6. That would rather reward him graciously if he adopts his late father Rishi Kapoors initial – Ranbir R Kapoor (name number 42). There’s no luckier new name than ALIA KAPOOR (name number 33) herself. That even sounds great. Their two names would now add up to 6 (Venus), which isn’t just good for their married life, but also for their careers. However, if she does not wish to give up her proud last name, ALIA R BHATT or ALIA K BHATT would be equally effective options. She is a water sign and he is a d air; a wonderful match that would ensure many journeys. While Alia might be emotionally fragile, Ran bir might be practical and direct, because he is a No 1 (Sun-leadership). explains why he can’t play second fiddle and why it won’t be easy for her to be the woman at the top,” Sanjay predicted.

He further adds that their number suggests that she will be more sensitive and require more love and attention. On the contrary, he should be more affectionate and patient towards her. But there is also a flip side. “Neither marriage nor life is a bed of roses for anyone,” he warns.

“If they continue to use their current names, there could be an element of isolation or distress. And the suggestions we’ve given are also very easy to adopt,” Sanjay concludes.

