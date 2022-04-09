Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s daughter Samisha looks adorable in a pink outfit as she steps out with mum





Bollywood actress, daughter of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Samisha Shetty Kundra is Tinseltown’s most beloved star. Fans and paparazzi alike are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Samisha’s adorable antics. However, Shilpa tries to keep her children out of the media spotlight, but she never ignores photographers, who wait hours for a click from Samisha. Shilpa Shetty Kundra married businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. After three years of happily married life, the duo welcomed their first child, Viaan Raj Kundra. At the age of forty, Shilpa had embraced motherhood for the second time by adopting their daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra. Recommend Reading: Janhvi Kapoor has donned an affordable jumpsuit in blue color, worth Rs. 10K and it’s too cool to miss On April 8, 2022, Shilpa and Samisha were chatting in the city. The gorgeous mother-of-two was seen with her laid-back look as she carried her daughter, Samisha, in her arms. The little girl stole the show with her OOTD. She looked pretty in a pink t-shirt with matching pants. Her hair was tied in a ponytail with a pink bow tie. Check it out: On February 15, 2022, Shilpa took to her Instagram account and posted an adorable video of her baby girl, Samisha. In the video, Samisha could be seen fighting with her dad, Raj and telling him that Shilpa is her mum. She was even seen blowing kisses to her mother. Alongside, Shilpa had written: “MINE! YOU came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can’t get enough. Thank youuuu for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha . I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you until my last breath. Happy birthday Samisha, our little baby is 2 years old.” Also Read: Krystle D’souza Is Dating Restaurateur Gulaam Gouse Deewani, Reports Suggest On the work side, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will then be seen in the feature film, sukhi! Next Read: ‘KGF’ Fame, Yash Reveals Loved Ones Ran Away When Family Suffered Financial Crisis AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android or iOS (Apple)

