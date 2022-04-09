Veteran Telugu actor Mannava Balayya dies aged 94





Balayya, a native of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, had acted in over 350 films.

Senior Telugu actor, screenwriter, producer and director Mannava Balayya (94) died at his residence in Hyderabad on Saturday April 9. Balayya, a native of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, had acted in over 350 films. He had pursued studies in mechanical engineering and worked as a lecturer before making his acting debut with the film Ettuku Pai Ettu released in 1958. He starred with veteran actors like NT Rama Rao, Nageswara Rao and many more. After playing in several films, he made his first film in 1971 – Chelleli Kapuram – with Sobhan Babu, Vanisri and Sharada. The film had won the prestigious state award – the Nandi award. Films he has produced include: Neramu-Siksha, Annathammullakadha, Nijam Chepithe Nerama. He also directed a few films like Pasupu Tadu and Alludu Police. Balayya had also worked as a writer. Apart from starring in films in supporting roles, he had also worked in the television industry. The deceased actors’ last screen appearance was in the mythological drama Balakrishnas Sri Rama Rajam (2011), according to reports. Mourning his death, actor Balakrishna said Balayya’s death left him deeply saddened. Stating that Balayya was a brilliant actor who acted not only with his father, NT Rama Rao, but also with him, he said that their two families have a good relationship. His death is unfortunate, he said in a statement. Actor, MP #NandamuriBalakrishna expressed his deepest condolences on the sudden passing of veteran actor Shri #Balayya garu. pic.twitter.com/k8mJnRkAgy Vamsi Kaka (vamsikaka) April 9, 2022 Balayya was also a recipient of the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award from the Government of Andhra Pradesh, which recognizes the lifetime achievement of individuals for their contribution to Telugu cinema.

