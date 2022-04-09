Entertainment
Desis shares opinions on Bollywood that could get them canceled
Imagine this: you are watching Kabir Singh at the cinema with a group of your girlfriends. After the movie ended, everyone started saying how much they hated the movie. You, on the other hand, enjoyed the film in pieces. But you said you hated the movie just because your friends made it because you didn’t want to tell the truth. What if you are cancelled?
In case you didn’t know, getting canceled is basically everyone boycotting you in the online universe. And people have been sharing controversial opinions on Bollywood and Hindi movies that could get them canceled.
It all started when a user asked people to share their “uncancellable” Bollywood takes.
we’re canceling in Bollywood today. post your cancellable bollywood take
– (@peachcrisis) April 6, 2022
And desis delivered! Boy oh boy, can some of these opinions start a fire! Looked:
Karan johar is a cinematic genius who understands stories and his audience very well and all his films are exceptional
Her book (@AlphaNaMila) April 7, 2022
Atif aslam was the best thing that happened to bollywood and you all banished a gem
Abdullah (@BehtareenInsan) April 7, 2022
Dil chahta hai is a boring movie
Varun Dhawan good actor n ranbir is better than ranveer
DEEP (@basicdeep1) April 7, 2022
pankaj tripathi is an overrated actor.
A (very small) April 7, 2022
If you can let feminism leave your body for two seconds Kabir Singh is a gr8 movie
mrym (@sushicakess) April 6, 2022
** deepikas only good movies are ram leela, padmaavat and bajirao mastani. (bhansali movies)
Rishi (@imahyderabaddie) April 7, 2022
Tees Maar Khan is one of the best comedy films of all time.
CJ bhai please (thandaa_angaara) April 7, 2022
Phir hera pheri is an overrated movie with very bad comedy
Kosha (@imkosha) April 7, 2022
dhoom 3 was so good happy new year was also so good idc i love this shit
ana (@anironically) April 6, 2022
yeh jawaani hai deewani is very boring and stupid movie
jacket (@jassytheewitch) April 7, 2022
Baaghban is not about child sacrifice, it is about how boring a parent can be when they get old.
Habib (@moaghal) April 7, 2022
My Cancelable Bwood Takes
1. Madhuri Dixit is overrated
2. Gulzars movies are better than Satyajit Ray movies
3. Besides loud comedies, Akshay can’t perform for shit
4. Kajol is overrated and irritating. Rani is a best actress
5. Zoya Akhtar waaaaaaay more talented than Farhan
(@iGrouchoMarxist) April 7, 2022
Karan Johar is one of the smartest and most aware people in Bollywood. Dude has an excellent knowledge of the craft and what works and always uses it to his advantage. Whether you like it or not, it has
Anna (@deancaswillow) April 7, 2022
3 Idiots was a subpar movie with bad actors and recycled jokes.
vrigu (@vrigu) April 7, 2022
Hrhitik Roshan is NOT hot
Ayesha Noor (@ayeshamxnz) April 7, 2022
Rajpal Yadav has worn Bollywood and every movie he’s been in, one of the few people who actually knew how to ACT
Arham (@arhamshaikhh) April 6, 2022
Dilwale Dulhaniya is a very bad movie. The name of the film should have been “take a doormat”. In fact, I left the film halfway. And was still in college I think. Women are treated so badly. Harassment is rewarded. OMG
Piyu (@PBnrg) April 7, 2022
Amir Khan is no longer a perfectionist.
NotZain (@Yippekayyaymfs) April 7, 2022
rab ne bana di jodi is not stupid and actually one of the best rom-com there is in this essay i will pic.twitter.com/xSql5NNbWE
ayesha (@scootmcnairyy) April 6, 2022
Alia Bhatt is not as great an actress as people make her out to be. The scripts she got help a lot. People think she’s great because that’s our ceiling because we’ve been really starving for great Bollywood actresses. She’s the best of the bunch, that’s all.
Kartikeya Chauhan (@KartikeyaChau19) April 7, 2022
What are your voidable opinions on Bollywood? Share with us!
