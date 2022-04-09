Entertainment
Veteran Telugu actor Mannava Balayya dies aged 94
Veteran Telugu actor Mannava Balayya died at the age of 94 today, April 9. He breathed his last due to age-related illnesses in Hyderabad.
Veteran actor M Balayya died on the morning of April 9.
Veteran Telugu actor, M Balayya breathed his last this morning, April 9, at his residence in Hyderabad. He was 94 years old. Mannava Balayya was popular for playing elderly and other prominent roles in several hit Tollywood movies. The actor died of age-related ailments in the city. He is survived by his son and actor Tulasi Ram Prasad.
Many Tollywood celebrities have offered their condolences to the deceased soul. Actor and MP Balakrishna called Balayya’s passing an irreparable loss to Telugu cinema.
Actor, MP #NandamuriBalakrishna expressed his deepest condolences on the sudden passing of veteran actor Shri #Balayya garu. pic.twitter.com/zdmHeBA143
— VamsiShekar ON DUTY (@UrsVamsiShekar) April 9, 2022
” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Actor, MP #NandamuriBalakrishna expressed his deepest condolences on the sudden passing of veteran actor Shri #Balayya garu. pic.twitter.com/zdmHeBA143
VamsiShekar ON DUTY (@UrsVamsiShekar) April 9, 2022
Balayya had acted in over 300 films. He was also a screenwriter, director and producer in Tollywood. He was born in Chavupadu, Amaravathi Mandalam of Guntur district in Mannava Guravaiah Chowdary and Annapurnamma. Balayya made his acting debut with Ethuku Pai Ethu in 1958. Later he played several memorable roles such as Parvati Kalyanam, Bhagyadevata and Kumkuma Rekha. He also won the Golden Nandi Award from the Government of Andhra Pradesh for his role in Chelleli Kapuram.
