William Hurt, Oscar-winning actor, dies at 71





William Hurt, an Oscar-winning actor whose films included ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman,’ ‘Broadcast News’ and ‘A History of Violence,’ died Sunday at the age of 71, his family confirmed in a statement. “It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, a week before his 72nd birthday. He passed away peacefully, with family, of natural causes. The family is requesting confidentiality at this time. Born in Washington D.C. and a Julliard graduate, Hurt began his acting career on stage before making his film breakthrough in Lawrence Kasdan’s erotic neo-noir “Body Heat” in 1981. Four years later, after performances in “Gorky Park” and Kasdan’s “The Big Chill,” Hurt won an Oscar, BAFTA, and Cannes award for her lead performance in the LGBT drama “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” In “Kiss of the Spider Woman”, Hurt played Luis Molina, a gay man imprisoned during Brazil’s military dictatorship who shares a cell with a left-wing revolutionary named Valentin. Molina is offered his freedom by the dictatorship’s secret police if he can extract information from Valentin that may lead to the capture of his comrades, but quickly becomes emotionally compromised when he falls in love. Roger Ebert wrote in his review that Hurt “creates a character utterly unlike any he has ever played—a frankly theatrical, over-the-top, mannered character—and yet he never seems to seek effects.” The performance began a three-year dominance on the awards circuit for Hurt, earning additional Oscar nominations in 1986 and 1987 for her work in “Children of a Lesser God” and “Broadcast News.” Two decades after his Oscar win, Hurt would receive his fourth Oscar nomination for his supporting role opposite Viggo Mortensen in David Cronenberg’s “A History of Violence.” He also found success on television, earning an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination in 2009 for his supporting performance in the second season of the FX thriller “Damages.” In 2008, he introduced himself to a new generation when he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in “The Incredible Hulk.” He would go on to reprise the role in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War,” with additional cameos in “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “Black Widow.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewrap.com/william-hurt-oscar-winning-actor-dies-at-71/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos