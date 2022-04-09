What this means for the actor’s future

The Academy spoke and still there are questions.

New Oscar winner Will Smith has been banned from the Oscars for 10 years, according to the punishment handed down by the board of directors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday following a virtual meeting which lasted more than two hours.

This was the Academy’s response to the shocking and shocking scene of comedian Smith, 53, punching Chris Rock, 57, and cursing him live on camera in front of millions watching the Oscars on March 27, shortly after, he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for “King Richard.”

Later Friday, Smith released a short statement to USA TODAY through her rep Meredith O’Sullivan: “I accept and respect the decision of the academy.”

Most people outside of Hollywood are probably wondering: what does this mean for Smith’s future and his future projects, which could involve hundreds or even thousands of flawless movie workers?

Here’s a look at what that means in terms of practical implications, with the help of some legal experts:

What did the Academy say?

In a statement released Friday announcing its decision, the Academy said the 94th Academy Awards were “overshadowed by the unacceptable and prejudicial behavior” of Smith. He is therefore persona non grata for the next decade, prohibited from attending “any Academy event or program, in person or virtually, including, but not limited to, the Oscars.”

The Academy also apologized for its own missteps and paid tribute to Rock for his grace in “extraordinary circumstances.”

“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For that, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we have not succeeded not prepared for the new.

“We also hope this can begin a period of healing and restoration for everyone involved and impacted. Thank you.”

Can Smith be nominated and win an Oscar in the next 10 years?

Yes, but the Academy hasn’t said anything about it. Signal Rachel Fiset, a former Academy attorney, now a criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles.

She says Smith is not barred from being nominated or winning in the future. If he wins, he can’t be there to accept but he can send a representative to accept for him. It’s happened before and more than once.

Smith won’t be allowed to vote for the awards for the next 10 years, which would have been the case anyway after leaving the Academy last week. He will also be unable to attend the awards show and related events, and next year will miss the pleasure of following a tradition considered very important in Hollywood.

“She’s lost the ability to present the Best Actress award next year, which is a special moment in itself,” says the Los Angeles entertainment attorney.Mitra Ahouraian.

Was this punishment the worst the Academy could inflict?

No. The Academy could have permanently expelled him, banned him from being nominated or winning future awards, and/or rescinding his Oscar that had just been awarded.

Their decision is what makes the most sense and what I thought would happen, says Ahouraian. He shouldn’t be allowed to attend the Oscars, which makes perfect sense and he lost that privilege by showing he doesn’t know how to act.”

But both Ahouraian and Fiset were surprised at the length of the ban; they expected five years or less. “It must have been a long enough period to feel a punishment,” says Ahouraian.

Fiset called it a “pretty heavy punishment”.

“It may reflect the way the industry thinks of Will Smith right now, she says. It looks like the temperature in Hollywood is mad at him, there’s a bad feeling and it’s lingering. (It) shows that the board of governors, which includes producers, actors, writers, directors, a small part of every part of the industry shows what the film industry thinks of them right now.”

Why were the Academy’s options limited?

First, because Smith resigned before the board could act to do worse.

He took away their ability to kick him out or suspend him, so now the punishment options were limited to: Are you allowed to come back to the Oscars? Fiset says. They didn’t ask if he could join again (after 10 years)… They were silent on that because it wasn’t the question they had in front of them. Since he is no longer a member of the group, they could only choose whether or not to let him in during the awards show.

Only a handful of members have been deported, including convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein and director Roman Polanksi, who was deported in 2018 four decades after pleading guilty to statutory rape and then fleeing the country to avoid a heavy prison sentence.

The Academy did not rescind Smith’s Oscar. Neither Weinstein’s nor Polanski’s Oscars were waived, and Polanski got his in 2003 for directing “The Pianist,” decades after his guilty plea.

“They couldn’t take back his Oscar when they didn’t take back Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski without causing a huge uproar in Hollywood and beyond,” Ahouraian said.

Another option, barring future Smith films from being eligible for nominations and awards, would also be considered too extreme and unfair to the hundreds or thousands of people working on a given film, Ahouraian says.

“It wouldn’t be fair to disqualify his films from future awards considering he’s not the only one creating these films,” she says. “That would essentially end his career in Hollywood since the possibility of an Oscar is always an aspiration, and who would want to rule that out working with him?

“That decision would be far too extreme and I don’t think Hollywood would support it.”

Why the pressure to punish Smith when the punishments of the other members of the Academy were late?

Times have changed and public opinion has changed. Also, a physical assault on television doesn’t happen every day.

There’s a greater awareness of what actors and superstars can get away with living in a more enlightened world and the Academy is waking up, albeit slowly, to that,” Fiset says. hard for them to promote kindness and a non-violent society and at the same time get someone slapped on their stage in front of millions of viewers.

The public was outraged, so the Academy is kind of responsive to public opinion, she says. It reflects the image of a newer society, one in which you don’t beat up a guy who insults your wife, you talk about it.

