Confirmation of the entry of director Teja Bollywood, two projects online





Post the big hit of recent biggies Pushpa: the ascent and RRR, Talented actors and directors from the film fraternity are also turning to other language industries. We already know that Sandeep Reddy Vanga is ready to enter Bollywood, Vamsi Paidipally in Kollywood, as well as director Lingusamy in Telugu. A group of directors is already on the way. But recently talented and dynamic Tollywood director Teja is also getting ready for a Bollywood debut. Teja, who is very popular in the Telugu industry, is now ready to make his mark in Bollywood as well. We learn that Teja has already lined up two Bollywood projects to this extent. According to the authentic sources, Teja will direct two Hindi projects, which are produced by Time Films in association with NH Studioz and Triflix Films. One of the two projects signed by Teja is a Hindi film, titled Zakhami, while the other is a webseries named Taskari. Tejas Hindi debut is said to be two Bollywood stars in lead roles. The web series will be based on real events in Mumbai. Cast and crew details for both projects will be announced soon. the Jayam director took on the responsibility of introducing Daggubatis Abhiram's successor to Tollywood. The principal shooting of the film titled Ahimsah is already over, the filmmakers announced.

